Sandoz Launches Ranluspec® (Ranibizumab) In Europe, Providing An Affordable Treatment Option For Patients With Retinal Diseases

Ranluspec® (ranibizumab) approved by European Commission in February 2026 with equivalent efficacy and comparable safety to reference medicine

Launch expands access to vital treatment option for European patients living with various retinal diseases including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)

Represents early step towards Sandoz Bio100 ambition, strengthening position in ophthalmology and overall leadership in biosimilars



Basel, 12 October 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announces the European launch of Ranluspec® (ranibizumab). Ranluspec was approved by the European Commission in February 2026 and has equivalent efficacy and comparable safety to its reference medicine, Lucentis®*1.

Ranluspec is developed, manufactured and registered by global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) and is being commercialised by Sandoz in the European Union, excluding Germany, under a commercial partnership. It is indicated for the treatment of various retinal diseases including neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion and visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularisation2.

Christophe Delenta, President Europe, Sandoz, says:“For patients with these retinal diseases, timely access to effective treatment is critical to preserving vision and helping maintain independence and quality of life. The launch of Ranluspec gives more patients access to a high-quality and affordable version of the medicine they need, while supporting the long-term sustainability of European healthcare systems.”

Around four million people are estimated to have neovascular age-related macular degeneration in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, the US and Japan3, and between 20% and 35% of people with diabetes in Europe may develop diabetic retinopathy4.

Today's announcement represents an early step towards the Company's Bio100 ambition to further strengthen its leadership in biosimilars, targeting more than 100 biosimilars in its portfolio by 2040. The launch also strengthens the Sandoz position in ophthalmology, building on the existing portfolio following the launches of Afqlir® (aflibercept) in Europe and Cimerli® (ranibizumab) in the US.

Sandoz and Lupin announced a commercial partnership in August 2025 for the commercialisation and supply of a ranibizumab biosimilar. Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz holds exclusive commercialisation rights for Ranluspec across the European Union, excluding Germany, and semi-exclusive rights in France. Sandoz is commercialising Epruvy® (ranibizumab) in Germany under a separate agreement.

*Lucentis® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.



About Ranluspec (ranibizumab)

Ranluspec (ranibizumab) is a recombinant humanised IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular oedema (DMO), proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), and choroidal neovascularisation (CNV)2.

DISCLAIMER

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

REFERENCES

1 European Medicines Agency (EMA). Lucentis® (ranibizumab): Product information. Available from: [Last accessed: November 2026]

2European Medicines Agency (EMA). Ranluspec® (ranibizumab): Product information. Available from: [Last accessed: November 2026]

3DRG Clarivate Landscape and Forecast. Dry and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Report December 2024

4Eye disease (2024) IDF Europe Site. Available at: [Last accessed: November 2026]

ABOUT SANDOZ

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in affordable medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 colleagues of 100 nationalities work together to ensure over one billion patients are reached by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 medicines addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. In 2026, Sandoz celebrates 20 years of pioneering biosimilars, 80 years of antibiotics manufacturing and 140 years of heritage. In 2025, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 11.1 billion.

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