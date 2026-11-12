STRABAG SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

STRABAG SE Trading Statement 9M/2026: dynamic growth continued in third quarter

12.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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STRABAG SE Trading Statement 9M/2026: dynamic growth continued in third quarter

Output up 14% in 9M/2026 and 17% in Q3/2026 year-on-year

Order backlog remains at high level of € 35 billion (+12%) 2026 guidance: output of close to € 23 billion confirmed, EBIT margin raised to 6–6.5% STRABAG SE 9M/2026 9M/2025 Δ % Output volume 16,487.19 14,447.07 14 Order backlog 34,973.10 31,362.00 12 Employees (FTE) 81,695 79,863 2 NORTH + WEST 9M/2026 9M/2025 Δ % Output volume 7,189.46 5,950.05 21 Order backlog 14,593.90 13,817.71 6 Employees (FTE) 24,104 22,963 5 SOUTH + EAST 9M/2026 9M/2025 Δ % Output volume 5,726.71 5,388.57 6 Order backlog 8,444.89 8,439.31 0 Employees (FTE) 25,794 25,996 -1 INTERNATIONAL + SPECIAL DIVISIONS 9M/2026 9M/2025 Δ % Output volume 3,432.50 2,981.47 15 Order backlog 11,910.16 9,087.55 31 Employees (FTE) 23,489 22,920 2 OTHER 9M/2026 9M/2025 Δ % Output volume 138.52 126.98 9 Order backlog 24.15 17.43 39 Employees (FTE) 8,308 7,984 4 Output / order backlog in millions of €

The publicly listed European technology group for construction services STRABAG SE today announced its figures for the first nine months of 2026. „Our strategy is delivering results, as reflected in our profitable growth. We continued to achieve double-digit growth in the third quarter. Germany remained our main growth driver, with an increase of more than 20%, even though we are still only at the beginning of a longer-term infrastructure investment cycle in the country. With nine months behind us, including two quarters of strong operating performance, we now have a clearer picture of the full year. We are therefore raising our EBIT margin guidance to 6–6.5% and confirming our output forecast of close to € 23 billion.“, explains Stefan Kratochwill, CEO of STRABAG SE.

Output volume

STRABAG SE increased its output by 14% to € 16,487.19 million in the first nine months of 2026. Following a strong second quarter, the dynamic output growth continued into the third quarter, with the output volume up 17% year-on-year. Germany made the largest contribution to growth, particularly in energy and railway infrastructure as well as high-tech industrial construction. In the United Kingdom, both progress on major projects as well as the acquisition of Van Elle contributed to output growth. The core markets of Austria, the Czech Republic and Croatia also recorded significant increases.

Order backlog

STRABAG SE's order backlog stood at € 34,973.10 million as at 30 September 2026, an increase of 12%, or € 3.6 billion, compared with the previous year. The largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Germany and in the international business, for example in Australia and the Americas. Contributing factors included several contract packages for the construction of the Pfaffensteig Tunnel in Germany, mining contracts in Chile worth around € 800 million, and major railway construction contracts in Australia worth approximately € 490 million, all awarded in the first half of 2026.

Notable new orders in the third quarter of 2026 included the construction of a fast-charging network for electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs) and several industrial and healthcare facilities in Germany, the replacement of an underground railway tunnel in Berlin, and the construction of a new twin-bore motorway tunnel on the A7 in Croatia. In Austria, STRABAG was awarded the contract for the construction and the technical building services (M&E) of the new central emergency department at Klinik Favoriten hospital. The company also secured further road construction projects in Eastern Europe, including the expansion of the A2 motorway in Poland.

Following the end of the reporting period, STRABAG, as part of a consortium, was also confirmed as the preferred bidder for the D35 public-private partnership (PPP) project in the Czech Republic. With a total value of approximately € 2.9 billion over the concession period, it is the country's largest motorway PPP project to date.

Employees

STRABAG SE employed an average of 81,695 people (FTEs) in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 2% compared with the same period of the previous year. The largest increases in headcount were recorded in Germany and the United Kingdom, primarily due to capacity expansion to deliver major projects and as a result of the acquisitions of Van Elle and the WTE Group. Headcount in the Americas, meanwhile, declined as major projects progressed towards completion.

Outlook for the full year 2026

The Management Board is maintaining its 2026 output forecast, as raised in August. Based on output performance in the year to date and the persistently high order backlog, the output volume is expected to reach close to € 23 billion. Higher-than-expected output contributions from major infrastructure projects and a recovery in demand for asphalt paving in the North + West segment are having a positive impact on earnings. Against this backdrop, the EBIT margin for 2026 is now expected to be in the range of 6–6.5% (previously: 5.5–6%). The forecast for net investments (cash flow from investing activities) of a maximum of € 1.5 billion remains unchanged. In addition to the purchase of construction machinery, this primarily reflects acquisitions under Strategy 2030.

STRABAG SE is a European-based technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. Our activities span all areas of the construction industry and cover the entire construction value chain. We create added value for our clients by taking an end-to-end view of construction over the entire life cycle – from planning and design to construction, operation and facility management to redevelopment or demolition. In all of our work, we accept responsibility for people and the environment: We are shaping the future of construction and are making significant investments in our portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects. Through the hard work and dedication of our approximately 89,000 employees, we generate an annual output volume of around € 20 billion.

Our dense network of subsidiaries in various European countries and on other continents extends our area of operation far beyond the borders of Austria and Germany. We pursue a clear sustainability strategy designed to make planning, construction and operation fit for the future. 12.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

