PATRIZIA SE Enters Into Investment And Downlisting Agreement In Connection With Planned Public Partial Offer At EUR 8.20 Per Share And Seeks Transfer Of PATRIZIA Shares To The Scale Segment
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PATRIZIA SE
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Agreement
PATRIZIA SE enters into Investment and Downlisting Agreement in connection with planned public partial offer at EUR 8.20 per share and seeks transfer of PATRIZIA shares to the Scale segment
12.11.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PATRIZIA SE enters into Investment and Downlisting Agreement in connection with planned public partial offer at EUR 8.20 per share and seeks transfer of PATRIZIA shares to the Scale segment
The obligations relating to the Downlisting and the cancellation of treasury shares are subject to compliance with the corporate law duties of care of the Company's Board of Directors and Executive Directors. The obligation to cancel the treasury shares is additionally subject to completion of the Offer. For PATRIZIA's clients and business partners, the Agreement will have no impact on existing business relationships. Existing funds, mandates and contractual arrangements remain unchanged, and PATRIZIA's investment management companies will continue to operate within their existing regulatory and contractual frameworks. Furthermore, PATRIZIA will remain a listed company and the PATRIZIA Shares will remain tradable via XETRA in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. PATRIZIA will continue to report in accordance with IFRS accounting standards and to ensure financial transparency. PATRIZIA's management believes the Scale segment better reflects PATRIZIA's current market capitalisation, future ownership structure and long-term business model. Scale is a growing segment of Deutsche Börse. Since the beginning of 2026, approximately 20 small and medium-sized enterprises have opted to transfer to the Scale segment. PATRIZIA remains committed to long-term, profitable growth. Under the Agreement, FCP has undertaken not to enter into a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement with PATRIZIA for a period of three years following completion of the Offer. In accordance with the applicable statutory requirements, following publication of the Offer Document, the Board of Directors and the Executive Directors of PATRIZIA will publish a joint reasoned statement on the Offer. The Offer will be made on the terms and conditions set out in the Offer Document, the publication of which is subject to approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin). The Offer Document and further information regarding the Offer will be published on the internet at The acceptance period will commence upon publication of the Offer Document. PATRIZIA: Investment manager in international smart real assets PATRIZIA has been providing investment opportunities in smart real assets for institutional, semi-professional, and private investors for more than 40 years, focusing on real estate and infrastructure. PATRIZIA's investment solutions are driven by the“DUEL” megatrends – Digital, Urban, Energy and Living transitions – and capitalise on the opportunities arising from these transformative global shifts. PATRIZIA currently has EUR 55bn in assets under management (AUM) and employs around 800 professionals across 26 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA has been committed to making a positive impact since its founding. In 1992, the Company began collaborating closely with Bunter Kreis (“Colourful Circle”) in Germany to provide aftercare for children with severe diseases. Since 1999, the PATRIZIA Foundation has provided 800,000 children and young people worldwide with access to education, healthcare and a safe home, enabling them to live better, self-determined lives. For more information, visit and
Contact:
Dr Janina Rochell
Head of Investor Relations
Phone:+49 69 643505-1229
Mobile: +49 151 64085881
... 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 20
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-600
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000PAT1AG3
|WKN:
|PAT1AG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018
|EQS News ID:
|2432814
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2432814 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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