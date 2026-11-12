New OTT Releases This Week (November 1015): Jailer 2 To Rings Of Power 3-Movies And Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video And More

The second week of November has an especially packed streaming schedule, with college murders, larger-than-life action heroes, supernatural terror, political intrigues, and historical dramas vying for attention. Shanaya Kapoor makes her digital debut with Student Of The Year: After Dark, which uses the iconic St. Teresa's setting as the backdrop for a murder investigation. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, while The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's third season plunges Middle-earth deeper into conflict as Sauron approaches the making of the One Ring.

Elsewhere, Diane Morgan returns to question the history of cinema with her usual perplexity in Cunk On Cinema, Brad Pitt tackles the Alaskan tundra alongside his dog in Heart Of The Beast, and Jessica Chastain leads the haunting horror Other Mommy. The week also has Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Ranabaali, a documentary about photographer Richard Avedon, and the last season of The Empress. Here's a thorough look at the movies and shows coming to OTT platforms between November 10 and November 15.

Student of the Year: After Dark - JioHotstar, November 13.

St. Teresa's has always been a place where luxury, ambition, and competitiveness define the social structure. This time, however, the stakes go well beyond securing a prized student championship.

Director Reema Maya takes the popular Student Of The Year series into new ground with a mystery thriller that swaps out the conventional college romance for murder, suspicion, and deadly secrets.

Shanaya Kapoor makes her streaming debut opposite Divik Sharma in a story that opens with the discovery of a young woman's body on the premises of the famous college. Her death shatters St. Teresa's meticulously managed image, revealing that something far more terrible may have been going on behind its glossy surface.

As the inquiry proceeds, it becomes more difficult to determine the links between the pupils. Rivalries once dismissed as typical campus politics now take on more worrisome overtones, and the institution's competitive ethos takes on a menacing new meaning.

The series keeps a similar premise but treats it completely differently, turning the school into a place where discovering the truth may beas hazardous as concealing it.

Jailer 2: Prime Video, November 12

Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's retirement has proven to be a very perilous idea.

Rajinikanth reprises his role as the intimidating former jailer in Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel, which once again puts his family in the crosshairs of a violent criminal gang.

After demonstrating that his ostensibly calm existence contains a penchant for extreme violence, Muthuvel is pushed into another conflict when a new threat surfaces. Protecting those closest to him forces him to revert to the means and ties that made him such a dreaded foe.

The sequel features an extensive cast, including Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Shivarajkumar, SJ Suryah, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

The action drama, which combines underworld rivalry, family ties, and Rajinikanth's dominating screen presence, will be available on Prime Video in five languages.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 – Prime Video, November 11

Five years have passed after the fall of Eregion, and Middle-earth is no longer only bracing for conflict. It is living through one.

Sauron has solidified his grip in Mordor, overseeing his increasing army from the recently finished tower of Barad-dûr. His current aspirations are to forge the One Ring, which will allow him to establish ultimate rule over the other races.

The remaining Elves are defending Lindon and Rivendell, while the Dwarves have retired into Khazad-dûm. Across the land, Men, Elves, and Wizards must overcome their divides before Sauron's troops become unstoppable.

The third season takes the war beyond individual kingdoms, pitting political alliances and historic loyalties against the impending darkness.

Jamie Campbell Bower joins the cast as Celeborn, Galadriel's long-lost love, adding a new emotional depth to a narrative increasingly characterised by the massive ramifications of Sauron's ascension.

Cunk On Cinema - Netflix, November 15.

Philomena Cunk has already sought to explain human civilisation and the complexities of existence. Now she turns her focus to cinema, an art form whose past is unlikely to be unblemished.

In Charlie Brooker's three-part mockumentary, Diane Morgan returns as the hilariously ignorant documentary presenter. The series follows Cunk through the history of cinema, starting with the creation of the camera and moving to modern breakthroughs like artificial intelligence.

Naturally, her technique entails asking industry professionals questions that are conveyed with utmost seriousness yet are basically absurd. Director Michael Bay, actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and author Stephen E. de Souza are among those who appear in the series, bringing professional experience that Cunk's unique interviewing method may or may not let them convey.

The humour focuses once more on the contrast between rigorous documentary presentation and a host whose belief in her own wisdom stays blissfully divorced from reality.

Ranabaali - Netflix, November 13 (unconfirmed).

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna return for a Telugu period action drama set in a volatile time in Indian history. Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, takes place during British colonial control and is inspired by events in the Rayalaseema region during the Great Madras Famine of the 1870s.

Vijay plays a rebellious warrior who confronts the circumstances surrounding his people, while Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma. Their love evolves during an era of severe suffering and colonial rule.

Arnold Vosloo arrives as the adversary, adding another hostile force to the central conflict.

A Netflix social media post purportedly referenced the film's November 13 streaming release date before being erased. However, because Netflix has not officially confirmed the launch, the projected release date is still unclear.

Other Mommy: Apple TV and Prime Video, November 10 (Buy or Rent)

An imagined buddy is meant to stay imaginary. The entity at the centre of Other Mommy has no intention of honouring such distinctions.

Rob Savage directs and James Wan produces this supernatural horror thriller, which stars Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass.

Adapted on Josh Malerman's novel, the narrative follows a troubled family whose home tensions take a terrifying turn when a little girl's seemingly imaginary friend begins to emerge in the actual world.

What looks to be a child's imagination quickly turns into a malicious spirit with an unsettling goal: to replace the family's mother.

As the entity becomes increasingly deceptive and aggressive, the home becomes the stage for a battle for identity, trust, and parental attachment. The otherworldly menace exploits the family's existing fissures, making an already unstable home atmosphere even more perilous.

Heart of the Beast - BookMyShow Stream, Apple TV, and Prime Video, November 10 (Buy or Rent)

Brad Pitt is struggling for survival in the Alaskan tundra in this David Ayer-directed thriller, where his sole friend is a dog that formerly served with him.

Pitt plays James Belmont, a veteran Special Forces officer whose jet crashes in a remote area of Alaska.

James is stranded with his military dog Odin and must travel 58 miles to reach civilisation. The terrain is rough, the weather is harsh, and the threat of wolves adds another layer of peril to an already dire scenario.

His injuries make every mile more challenging, requiring him to rely on the survival skills he learned throughout his military experience.

However, the film's emotional center is the bond between James and Odin, whose devotion becomes crucial as the two battle against tiredness, physical suffering, and the harsh environment that separates them from safety.

The Empress Season 3 - Netflix, November 12

The Habsburg kingdom confronts increasing instability as The Empress returns for its third and final season.

Devrim Lingnau reprises her role as Elisabeth, while Philip Froissant returns as Emperor Franz, whose experiences during the Sardinian War have left him severely transformed.

The emperor returns to court, burdened by the deaths of men under his command, while the political order surrounding the royal family weakens.

Within the palace, Elisabeth is dealing with her own problems. The pressure to create a male heir continues to shape expectations for her marriage, while a heartbreaking personal tragedy affects her relationship with Franz.

As political unrest worsens, Elisabeth finds herself torn between her duty as empress and the desires she has been constantly told to ignore.

The final season brings these issues together as the young imperial couple faces the human implications of a monarchy fighting to maintain its power.

The Body (Netflix, November 11)

This eight-episode psychological horror series begins with a Halloween initiation in a Catholic school, which sets off a supernatural catastrophe.

The Body, directed by Quinn Shephard, portrays a group of rebellious adolescent females whose participation in a high-school dance team initiation goes horribly wrong.

Following the occurrence, the students begin to experience troubling prophetic visions, leaving them unsure if they are seeing actual glimpses of the future or something far more psychologically harmful.

As the visions spread, terror grips the neighbouring population. What looks to be an isolated incident of adolescent hysteria quickly escalates into a much bigger disruption, spreading dread and suspicion across the tiny community.

Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, Sofia Wylie, and Nnamdi Asomugha join the cast as the series explores how quickly a society can collapse when unexplainable events challenge its sense of reality.

Being Heumann-Apple TV, November 13

This dramatisation of activist Judy Heumann's biography tells the dramatic story of one of the most significant rallies in the American disability rights movement. Ruth Madeley plays Heumann, who leads a group of disability rights activists during the historic 1977 occupation of a federal building.

The demonstrators call for the adoption of critical civil rights safeguards, but bureaucratic delays and political opposition threaten to prolong their campaign. As the sit-in continues for weeks, the activists must deal with the physical challenges of staying inside the building while pressuring the administration.

Mark Ruffalo plays the US Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare, while Dylan O'Brien plays a television journalist who joins the demonstrators to chronicle their campaign. The video depicts the tenacity necessary to continue a protest, where simply being there becomes a strong form of resistance.

The Chosen Season 6 - Prime Video, November 15

The penultimate season of The Chosen focuses on the last 24 hours of Jesus of Nazareth's earthly existence. The historical drama's creator, Dallas Jenkins, returns to direct, and Jonathan Roumie reprises his lead role. The new episodes cover the events of Good Friday, beginning with Judas' treachery and progressing through the arrest, trial, and crucifixion.

Rather than stretching the narrative over a long period, the season focuses on the decisions and conflicts of these final hours, exploring the perspectives of Jesus and those closest to him as events unfold.

Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, and Luke Dimyan return, along with Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

The compressed timeline weaves recognisable biblical events into a prolonged dramatic narrative, laying the groundwork for the series' final climax.

Heartland - Netflix, November 13.

Shana Feste's mystery thriller sets a missing-person inquiry against the backdrop of Nashville's music industry.

Jessica Chastain plays Misty Jones, a former country music sensation whose fame has faded.

Her situation changes drastically when her niece departs without explanation.

Determined to find her, Misty conducts her own investigation into her disappearance, eventually infiltrating the criminal networks operating behind the city's polished musical reputation.

The quest puts her in contact with people and situations far distant from the public-facing glamor of the country music industry.

The cast includes John Hawkes, Carter Faith, Garrett Hedlund, Jennifer Nettles, and Ross Lynch, as Misty's personal inquiry leads to a confrontation with the darker forces that surround Nashville.

The Third Murder (ManoramaMAX, November 13)

In this Malayalam crime thriller, investigators face a strange trend after two seemingly unrelated killings.

The case begins with the murder of a businessman in a way eerily similar to that of a local drug dealer.

DYSP Christy, played by Saiju Kurup, believes the similarity is more than coincidence and invites a retired police officer to help with the investigation.

As the two investigate the evidence, their focus changes to a troubled youngster whose connection with his eccentric father is fraught with turmoil.

The revelation raises new questions about the reasons behind the crimes, requiring detectives to rethink the relationships between the victims.

With the potential of another murder approaching, Christy and his unexpected partner must find the perpetrator before the pattern takes another victim.

Never Surrender: Netflix, November 12

A retired soldier expecting to spend his final years in peace realises that his violent history has followed him to a remote community.

Lukman Sardi plays Eyang Hari in this Indonesian action thriller. Hari has retired from his past life and now lives with his two grandkids, free of the tensions that formerly defined his existence.

His fragile peace is shattered when a vicious crime syndicate from Jakarta tracks down the family and attacks their home. With no quick help available, Hari must rely on military instincts and fighting skills he thought he had abandoned.

The clash also pushes him to confront the psychological scars of his past, transforming the defence of his grandkids into both a physical fight and a profoundly emotional reckoning.

Alicia's Law (Netflix, November 11)

A woman's meticulously planned life crumbles when her influential husband becomes the centre of a national controversy.

Fernanda Castillo plays Alicia in this Mexican rendition of the popular courtroom drama The Good Wife. Alicia has been absent from professional legal practice for years, but her situation changes when her husband, a Supreme Court justice portrayed by Juan Manuel Bernal, is imprisoned following a high-profile corruption and sex scandal.

After a long break, she returns to the legal profession, now responsible for repairing her family's stability.

The change causes her to confront both the practical challenges of returning to a hard work and the emotional ramifications of a marriage that has collapsed in public, exposing her to great scrutiny.

The first season, released in two parts, explores Alicia's struggle to restore professional independence while navigating the complex moral and emotional decisions that follow her husband's collapse.

Bandra - ZEE5, November 13.

The glamour of the Hindi film business and the brutality of the criminal underworld collide in this Malayalam romantic gangster thriller.

Arun Gopy directs Bandra, which stars Dileep as Alexander Aala Dominic, a businessman whose life becomes linked with that of Tara Janaki, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. Set partially in Bollywood in the 1990s, the film delves into a society where celebrity, influence, and organised crime coexist.

Alexander and Tara's connection becomes key to a story influenced by the conflicting demands of romance and the perilous circumstances around them.

Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, R Sarathkumar, and Siddique appear in the supporting cast.

The film was first released in theaters in 2023 and is now available on streaming platforms.

Murder In Galicia (Netflix, November 13)

A brutal house invasion sparks a troubling inquiry in this Spanish true-crime limited series based on a 2015 occurrence.

The episode begins with a woman being viciously attacked inside her house and seriously injured.

As she struggles for her life in intensive care, detectives begin to look into the circumstances of the assault.

One local police is suspicious of the victim's husband, suspecting he may have arranged the crime rather than just surviving its aftermath.

The inquiry becomes a race against time as officials try to acquire evidence and overcome bureaucratic hurdles while keeping the victim safe.

Tristán Ulloa and Carlos Blanco lead the cast in a play on the dangers of domestic abuse and the institutional hurdles of avoiding more harm.

Avedon - Netflix, November 11

Few photographers changed the visual language of fashion and portraiture as dramatically as Richard Avedon.

Ron Howard's documentary, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, delves at the photographer's incredible career and his impact on how public personalities, models, and everyday people have been depicted via photos.

Drawing on archive video and interviews, the film follows Avedon's transition from commercial fashion photography to austere portraiture, which removes ornamental distractions to face the subject's personality.

Calvin Klein, Isabella Rossellini, and Twiggy are among many who have shared their thoughts on his work and legacy.

The documentary investigates how Avedon defied existing traditions while working in industries that were undergoing massive cultural upheaval.

Allen - Netflix, November 12.

Petey has yet to move on from the inexplicable disappearance of his extraterrestrial closest friend twenty years ago.

T.J. Power stars in this Australian science-fiction comedy from Ludo Studio, the people behind Bluey, in their first feature-length production.

Petey's unwillingness to move on finally drives him to build a homemade satellite, an unlikely undertaking that unexpectedly brings his alien buddy back to Earth.

Petey has been seeking emotional closure for two decades, and their reunion initially offers it.

But the alien has returned with a huge secret, one that might endanger the entire planet.

The film uses a childhood bond as the basis for a science-fiction adventure in which reconnecting with the past poses an urgent threat to the future.

The Christmas Switch (Netflix, November 12)

In this Swedish vacation romantic comedy, two sisters decide to temporarily swap lives in order to escape their own. Felice and Happy Jankell, real-life twins, play siblings with very different personalities and situations. With Christmas coming, the sisters decide to swap lives, thinking that the different settings will give a respite from their own issues.

However, entering someone else's reality means confronting connections, expectations, and unfinished business they can't avoid.

As the arrangement progresses, both ladies begin to question the decisions that led them to their current situation, while unanticipated romantic possibilities complicate the experiment.

Adam Pålsson directed the picture, which also stars Christian Fandango Sundgren, Anastasios Soulis, and Celie Sparre.

The Gospel of Christmas (Netflix, November 11)

Tyler Perry's holiday musical puts a New York pastor's faith to the test. The film, starring Fantasia Barrino and Durrell "Tank" Babbs, depicts a preacher grappling with a serious spiritual crisis just as his community wants him to inspire confidence.

His family is facing its own issues, while members of his church and the neighbouring neighbourhood are grappling with rising personal challenges. As Christmas approaches, the pastor must confront his own uncertainties while continuing to provide direction for those who rely on him.

The musical uses the Christmas environment to explore religion, duty, and the emotional challenges of supporting others when one's own principles are tested.