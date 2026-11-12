Gujarat SHOCKER: Man Allegedly Strangles 21-Year-Old Daughter Over Inter-Caste Relationship

In an absolutely shocking turn of events, what initially appeared to be the suicide of 21-year-old Sania Patel from Gujarat is now ruled out as an alleged murder committed by her father, who reportedly strangled her to death over an inter-caste relationship. As per the report, the 50-year-old father was arrested in Gujarat's Anand district for allegedly strangling his 21-year-old daughter to death for having a relationship with a man from another community, police said.

Let us tell you that the incident took place in Khambhat on the night of November 8, when the accused, identified as Kaushal Patel, allegedly killed his daughter, Sania Patel, using her own dupatta. According to the police, Sania had returned to her hometown after completing her Bachelor of Commerce (B.) degree in Vadodara.

Father Was Against Sania's Relationship

Reports say that she was in an alleged relationship with a young man from the same village and wanted to marry him. Her father had been aware of the relationship for nearly a year but was strongly against it because the two belonged to different communities.

It is said that the relationship was a bone of contention between the father and daughter for a few months. Kaushal kept trying to make Sania break up with the young man, but she kept talking to him over the phone. This added to the tension in the family.

How The Murder Was Allegedly Committed?

Family members were home the night of Nov. 8 and went to their separate rooms, police say. Around 3.15 am, Kaushal allegedly confronted Sania about her relationship while the two were in the kitchen.

While they were arguing, he reportedly asked her, "What if I strangle you?" Sania initially took the remark as a fluke. However, her father allegedly used her dupatta to strangle her, leaving her unconscious and eventually killing her.

The family subsequently took Sania's body to Khambhat Government Hospital at around 8 am on November 9. The accused initially tried to paint her death as suicide or an unnatural death. But during a thorough medical examination, the strangling marks on her neck told an altogether different story.

Father Confessed His Crime

The body was then sent for an autopsy, which established that Sania had died due to ligature strangulation, revealing that pressure had been applied to her neck. Later, during the police investigation, Kaushal allegedly confessed to killing his daughter.