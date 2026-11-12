Mahli Beardman Set For ODI Debut Against England, Confirms Marsh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Australia's fast-bowling stocks will have a fresh face when they take on England in the opening ODI on Friday, with captain Mitch Marsh confirming that young Western Australian quick Mahli Beardman will make his international debut in the 50-over format on his home ground.

The 21-year-old pacer's selection offers him an opportunity to announce himself at the highest level in front of his home crowd, as Australia begin the series without their established pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Marsh, who also represents Western Australia alongside Beardman, confirmed the youngster's place in the side during his pre-match press conference on Thursday. Australia will, however, disclose the remainder of their playing XI at the toss.

Beardman's elevation comes after a season in which he has had to work his way back from a back stress injury that kept him out for seven months following his T20 international debut against Pakistan in Lahore in January. He made an immediate impression in that first appearance, returning figures of 2-33.

The right-arm pacer resumed competitive cricket in September and subsequently made an impact during Australia A's 50-over tour of India. His five wickets across two matches included a haul of 4-23 in the opening game, where he dismissed Test players Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal.

His ability to generate serious pace has added to the interest surrounding his arrival in the Australian side. Beardman has said he has regularly touched the mid-140kph range early in the domestic season, and is keen to make that aggression his defining feature.

Speaking ahead of the England series, he told com,“If I put my best foot forward and play some good cricket, then I know that there will be some opportunity there. It's just a stay ready piece at the moment for any Aussie stuff... (keep) trying to bowl fast and (have that) be a little bit of a point of difference is my aim.”

Australia's bowling combination will look relatively inexperienced beyond leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Xavier Bartlett, the second-most experienced specialist bowler in the squad. Spencer Johnson, Jack Edwards and Liam Scott provide further pace options.

The batting group, meanwhile, is led by Marsh and Travis Head, with Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Oliver Peake and Alex Carey also included in the 14-member squad.

Friday's fixture will not be Beardman's first encounter with England in recent days, having turned out for Western Australia against the visitors in a tour match last Saturday. Previous exposure to the national set-up, including the 2024 white-ball tour of England and last summer's T20 series against India, has also helped him settle into the senior environment.

Reflecting on his first T20I appearance in Pakistan, Beardman said,“The first one is always the hardest one... obviously just with the nerves and the uncertainty. I was super grateful to be able to get that exposure over in Pakistan and to be able to get the first game under my belt. From there, it's trying to build off the learnings and experiences that I had in Pakistan. I'm feeling really good and like I'm building into the season quite nicely.”