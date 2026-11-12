Montenegro Pledges 55 Percent Emissions Cut by 2030 at COP31
(MENAFN) Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina used the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference to press for tougher environmental protection, a fair energy transition and a stronger sense of duty to future generations.
Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic told leaders in the Turkish city that his country has set four priorities for its green transition, and he reaffirmed Podgorica’s goal of joining the European Union as its 28th member by 2028. Environmental pledges, he said, must now become concrete action.
“Today, we are called upon to prove that this promise can guide our decisions as well as our development,” he said.
Protecting nature, he said, is central to both Montenegro’s resilience and its European future.
The first priority is to bolster nature protection by setting up the European Network of Protected Areas, known as Natura 2000. The second is a just energy transition: the government aims to cut the energy sector’s reliance on coal by speeding up investment in solar and wind power and by using hydropower sustainably. He described the goal as a transition that was “economically realistic and socially fair.”
The third priority is climate resilience. Milatovic identified floods, wildfires, droughts and coastal hazards as mounting threats to lives, infrastructure and livelihoods. Montenegro has also pledged to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and 60% by 2035.
The fourth priority, dubbed “Ecological State 2.0,” comprises 20 proposals designed to make environmental protection part of daily life. They include free entry to national parks, tighter protection for coasts and rivers, and sustainable tourism. The package would also strengthen forest fire prevention, make polluters accountable and extend preventive protection to future Natura 2000 sites.
Bosnia Warns Against Short-Term Thinking
Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, argued that climate responsibility is a question of justice between generations, not merely a matter of international agreements, financing mechanisms or technology.
He cautioned against putting short-term economic interests and populist policies ahead of future generations.
“We have no moral right to build our own prosperity on the insecurity of future generations. We have no right to turn the short-term interest of the present into long-term burdens for the future,” he said.
Responsibility to future generations, he argued, should be a core principle guiding global climate action.
“Short-term profit and irresponsible populist policies must not prevail over the long-term interests of humanity,” he said.
He also rebuked countries that believe action on the climate crisis can wait, warning that delay pushes the burden onto those who come after.
“This way of thinking is wrong. Power without responsibility is dangerous,” he said.
Bosnia and Herzegovina is drawing up an integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, he said. Its goals include decarbonizing the energy sector by 2030, setting longer-term targets through 2050 and reaching carbon neutrality via an efficient energy transition.
Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic told leaders in the Turkish city that his country has set four priorities for its green transition, and he reaffirmed Podgorica’s goal of joining the European Union as its 28th member by 2028. Environmental pledges, he said, must now become concrete action.
“Today, we are called upon to prove that this promise can guide our decisions as well as our development,” he said.
Protecting nature, he said, is central to both Montenegro’s resilience and its European future.
The first priority is to bolster nature protection by setting up the European Network of Protected Areas, known as Natura 2000. The second is a just energy transition: the government aims to cut the energy sector’s reliance on coal by speeding up investment in solar and wind power and by using hydropower sustainably. He described the goal as a transition that was “economically realistic and socially fair.”
The third priority is climate resilience. Milatovic identified floods, wildfires, droughts and coastal hazards as mounting threats to lives, infrastructure and livelihoods. Montenegro has also pledged to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 and 60% by 2035.
The fourth priority, dubbed “Ecological State 2.0,” comprises 20 proposals designed to make environmental protection part of daily life. They include free entry to national parks, tighter protection for coasts and rivers, and sustainable tourism. The package would also strengthen forest fire prevention, make polluters accountable and extend preventive protection to future Natura 2000 sites.
Bosnia Warns Against Short-Term Thinking
Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, argued that climate responsibility is a question of justice between generations, not merely a matter of international agreements, financing mechanisms or technology.
He cautioned against putting short-term economic interests and populist policies ahead of future generations.
“We have no moral right to build our own prosperity on the insecurity of future generations. We have no right to turn the short-term interest of the present into long-term burdens for the future,” he said.
Responsibility to future generations, he argued, should be a core principle guiding global climate action.
“Short-term profit and irresponsible populist policies must not prevail over the long-term interests of humanity,” he said.
He also rebuked countries that believe action on the climate crisis can wait, warning that delay pushes the burden onto those who come after.
“This way of thinking is wrong. Power without responsibility is dangerous,” he said.
Bosnia and Herzegovina is drawing up an integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, he said. Its goals include decarbonizing the energy sector by 2030, setting longer-term targets through 2050 and reaching carbon neutrality via an efficient energy transition.
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