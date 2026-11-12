Brooklyn Building Collapse Kills 2, Injures 17 as Rescue Continues
(MENAFN) At least two people were killed and 17 others injured Wednesday when a three-story residential building caved into a neighboring construction site in Brooklyn, New York, city officials said.
The structure came down at about 4:01 p.m. local time (2101GMT) at 1321 Flatbush Avenue, triggering a large-scale emergency response, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore told reporters.
People inside the residential building and at the adjoining construction site were trapped in the collapse, Bonsignore said.
“We have 19 patients. Sadly, we have two that are deceased, four that are critical, 12 that are stable, and we also have one firefighter with minor injuries. Of those 19, seven are children,” she added.
Casualty count could rise
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident a “devastating collapse” and cautioned that casualty figures could change as rescue operations go on.
“The Department of Buildings and our law enforcement partners will be leading an investigation into the cause of this building collapse,” he said.
Search still under way
Emergency crews remained at the scene conducting search-and-rescue operations. Officials said they had not yet determined how many people were still inside the collapse zone.
The structure came down at about 4:01 p.m. local time (2101GMT) at 1321 Flatbush Avenue, triggering a large-scale emergency response, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore told reporters.
People inside the residential building and at the adjoining construction site were trapped in the collapse, Bonsignore said.
“We have 19 patients. Sadly, we have two that are deceased, four that are critical, 12 that are stable, and we also have one firefighter with minor injuries. Of those 19, seven are children,” she added.
Casualty count could rise
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident a “devastating collapse” and cautioned that casualty figures could change as rescue operations go on.
“The Department of Buildings and our law enforcement partners will be leading an investigation into the cause of this building collapse,” he said.
Search still under way
Emergency crews remained at the scene conducting search-and-rescue operations. Officials said they had not yet determined how many people were still inside the collapse zone.
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