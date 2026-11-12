Lee Jae Myung Heads to ASEAN, APEC Summits as Security Fears Mount
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to the Philippines and China next week for two regional summits, aiming to deepen diplomatic ties and broaden cooperation on security and economic challenges across the region, a Seoul-based news agency reported Thursday.
Lee is due to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines, followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, the news agency said, citing his national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac.
Through bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines, Lee intends to build mutual trust and cooperation with fellow world leaders and showcase South Korea’s part in tackling the region’s biggest challenges, Wi said.
Doubts over Kim Jong Un’s attendance
Separately, a South Korean presidential official voiced skepticism that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will show up at next week’s APEC summit or sit down for talks with the US during the event.
“It would be difficult to say there is zero possibility of talks (between North Korea and the US), but I think the probability might not be high,” the official said on condition of anonymity, per Yonhap.
Lee is due to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines, followed by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, the news agency said, citing his national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac.
Through bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines, Lee intends to build mutual trust and cooperation with fellow world leaders and showcase South Korea’s part in tackling the region’s biggest challenges, Wi said.
Doubts over Kim Jong Un’s attendance
Separately, a South Korean presidential official voiced skepticism that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will show up at next week’s APEC summit or sit down for talks with the US during the event.
“It would be difficult to say there is zero possibility of talks (between North Korea and the US), but I think the probability might not be high,” the official said on condition of anonymity, per Yonhap.
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