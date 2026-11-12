Uzbekistan, UNDP Advance Climate And Green Development Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Alexander De Croo discussed expanding cooperation on sustainable development and climate change mitigation during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Leaders' Summit on Climate Action in Antalya, Türkiye on November 11.

According to the Uzbek president's press service, particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of UNDP's new Country Programme for Uzbekistan through 2030.

The sides noted the positive momentum in their partnership, highlighting that more than 100 joint projects worth over $120 million had been implemented over the past five years. The overall volume of cooperation between Uzbekistan and UNDP has exceeded $550 million.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to step up cooperation in green transformation, mobilizing climate finance, implementing joint programs in the Aral Sea region and improving mechanisms for assessing climate change-related loss and damage.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the UN's leading development agency, working in around 170 countries and territories to support poverty reduction, democratic governance, crisis resilience and sustainable development. In Uzbekistan, UNDP works with government institutions and other partners on economic reforms, environmental protection, climate resilience, digital transformation and improving public services. Its initiatives also include supporting the recovery of the Aral Sea region and promoting sustainable livelihoods for local communities.