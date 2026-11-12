Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 12

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 12. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 25 currencies went up, while 21 currencies fell compared to November 11. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,913,255 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,122,509 rials. On November 11, the euro was priced at 2,129,497 rials.

Currency Rial on November 12 Rial on November 11 1 US dollar USD 1,913,255 1,909,436 1 British pound GBP 2,540,738 2,543,589 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,296,845 2,310,695 1 Swedish króna SEK 191,610 192,862 1 Norwegian krone NOK 200,299 200,403 1 Danish krone DKK 283,916 284,854 1 Indian rupee INR 20,402 20,353 1 UAE Dirham AED 520,968 519,928 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,144,191 6,135,952 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 691,796 690,326 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,196,807 1,202,649 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 243,877 243,378 1 Omani rial OMR 4,973,990 4,959,963 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,343,215 1,344,864 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,064,635 1,067,471 1 South African rand ZAR 115,265 115,164 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,088 38,012 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,146 23,131 1 Qatari riyal QAR 525,620 524,570 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 125,387 125,959 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,682 15,649 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,310,985 1,307,806 1 Saudi riyal SAR 510,201 509,183 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,088,444 5,078,287 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,489,073 1,488,562 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,526,678 1,531,592 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 57,155 57,450 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 911 909 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,274,556 1,271,440 1 Libyan dinar LYD 296,469 297,860 1 Chinese yuan CNY 286,749 286,020 100 Thai baht THB 5,663,892 5,675,814 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 469,799 470,741 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1430,965 1420,438 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,698,526 2,693,140 1 euro EUR 2,122,509 2,129,497 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 428,561 427,236 1 Georgian lari GEL 738,345 736,714 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 105,238 105,284 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,422 29,566 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 632,084 634,955 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,125,177 1,123,164 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,020,633 3,024,839 1 Tajik somoni TJS 207,688 207,769 1 Turkmen manat TMT 546,991 545,707 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,124 2,127

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,122,509 rials and $1 costs 1,913,255 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,64-2,67 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,93-2,96 million rials.