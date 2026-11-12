Kaztransoil Transports 15.5 Million Tonnes Of Oil To Kazakh Refineries In 10M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazTransOil JSC transported 15.522 million tonnes of oil to refineries in Kazakhstan through its main pipeline system in January-October 2026, an increase of 643,000 tonnes compared with the same period last year, the company said.

Of the total volume, 4.576 million tonnes were delivered to Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP, 4.762 million tonnes to PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP, 5.424 million tonnes to Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP, and 760,000 tonnes to JV CASPI BITUM LLP.

Overall, 38.306 million tonnes of oil was transported through the company's main pipeline system during the reporting period, up 1.323 million tonnes compared with the same period in 2025.

KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services for the domestic market, transit, and export purposes. The total length of KazTransOil's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometres.

Oil transportation through the main pipeline network is supported by 36 pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic metres.

Oil transshipment is carried out through five railway loading and unloading facilities, as well as equipment for loading oil onto tankers installed at three operational berths of the marine oil-loading terminal at the Port of Aktau.

KazTransOil is a publicly listed company, with 90% of its ordinary shares owned by the national company KazMunayGas, while 10% minus one ordinary share is held by minority shareholders.