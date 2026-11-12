Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By NORBIT ASA
Key dates:
Dividend amount: NOK 2.00 per share
Announced currency: NOK
Last day including right: 16 November 2026
Ex-date: 17 November 2026
Record date: 18 November 2026
Payment date: On or about 25 November 2026
Date of approval: 11 November 2026
For more information:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 750 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
For more information:
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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