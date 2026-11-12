Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By NORBIT ASA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 12 November 2026: The board of directors has resolved that an additional cash dividend of NOK 2.00 per share should be paid for the fiscal year 2025. The resolution was based on the authorisation granted by the general meeting on 20 May 2026.

Key dates:

Dividend amount: NOK 2.00 per share

Announced currency: NOK

Last day including right: 16 November 2026

Ex-date: 17 November 2026

Record date: 18 November 2026

Payment date: On or about 25 November 2026

Date of approval: 11 November 2026

For more information:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 750 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information:

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.