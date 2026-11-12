People With OCD Who Also Worry About Their Appearance Report Heavier Alcohol, Tobacco, And Drug Use

Mirror Preoccupation in Body Dysmorphic Disorder.

Body dysmorphic disorder's impact on substance use in a large obsessive-compulsive disorder cohort

When the mirror will not let go: body dysmorphic concerns in obsessive-compulsive disorder linked to more substance use across every category examined

- Dr. Michele T. Pato, Center for Psychiatric Health and Genomics, RutgersPISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every bathroom has a mirror, and most of us glance into it and move on. For some people, the glance does not end. They see a nose that is wrong, skin that is ruined, a face they are sure is hideous, while everyone around them sees nothing at all. Reassurance does not help. The reflection wins. Clinicians call this body dysmorphic disorder, or BDD, and it often keeps company with its better-known cousin, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The two share obsessive thoughts and repetitive rituals, and since DSM-5, the psychiatric diagnostic manual, they have shared a chapter.A new peer-reviewed study in Genomic Psychiatry asks what happens when they share a person, too. And in particular, what that person reaches for when the mirror will not let go.A large cohort and a simple question sit at the heart of the work. The team, led by corresponding author Michele T. Pato of the Center for Psychiatric Health and Genomics and the Department of Psychiatry at Rutgers University, drew on the Genomic Psychiatry Cohort's OCD study, a National Institute of Mental Health-funded effort that collected data from 2014 to 2019. Participants were recruited through online postings, flyers at local clinics, and the annual conferences of the International OCD Foundation. A trained clinician verified each OCD diagnosis.Probable BDD was identified with a single, almost painfully direct question: had the person ever been excessively concerned with a part of the body or an aspect of appearance, worried that a face, ears, nose, eyes, or another part was hideously ugly, despite reassurance to the contrary? Of 1,475 people with OCD, 705 answered yes. The other 770 did not. That single answer was the only line drawn between the two groups.The numbers told a consistent story. On every substance the researchers examined, the group with probable BDD reported more lifetime use. Marijuana: 26.2% versus 15.5%. Illicit drugs: 21.4% versus 10.3%, about double. Tobacco, defined as more than 100 cigarettes or other tobacco in a lifetime: 32.6% versus 24.3%. Possible alcohol dependence on screening questions adapted from the CAGE instrument, a widely used alcohol screening questionnaire: 20.4% versus 13.9%. Alcohol and tobacco severity scores were higher as well (p = 0.0002 and p < 0.0001; the smaller the p-value, the less likely a difference arose by chance). The comorbid group, those with both conditions, also had more severe OCD symptoms.Then there was the question that reads, in hindsight, like a small confession. Among the alcohol items, the one most often endorsed by people with probable BDD was not about how much they drank. It was about drinking more than they meant to, or drinking to calm their nerves. Twenty-six percent said yes, compared with 17.7% of those with OCD alone (p = 0.0001). The authors note that this fits earlier work in which people with BDD described alcohol as a way to cope with distress about their appearance.A drink at a party can feel like a dimmer switch on a room that is too bright. For someone who believes every eye is fixed on a flaw, the study suggests, that switch may be reached for more often.The picture is still blurred in places, and the authors are careful about what their data can and cannot show. The study is cross-sectional, a single snapshot in time, so it cannot tell whether appearance concerns came before the substance use, after it, or alongside it. Probable BDD rested on a single screening question, which lacks the precision of a full clinical assessment. Substance use was self-reported, and therefore open to errors of memory. The sample was made up of volunteers, and it did not include people with BDD alone. In the regression models, the statistical associations were strong but the variance explained was small, meaning probable BDD accounted for only a modest share of the differences between individuals, which the authors read as a sign that the interplay among OCD, BDD, and substance use runs deeper than this dataset can show.The research was funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, and the authors report no conflicts of interest.Looking past the reflection, the practical message is modest and useful. The authors recommend that clinicians screen people with OCD for BDD, and screen for all four areas of substance use, not just one. They also call for research on whether treatment that addresses appearance-specific beliefs and behaviors, alongside substance use, may work better than treating OCD symptoms alone, and for studies that follow people over time.None of this changes what the person sees in the mirror. But it may change what the clinician asks, and when. Sometimes the most important question in the room is the second one.The peer-reviewed research article in Genomic Psychiatry titled "BDD's impact on substance use in a large OCD cohort," is freely available via Open Access, starting on 8 September 2026 in Genomic Psychiatry at the following hyperlink: .The full reference for citation purposes is: Hansen SK, Muzacz A, GPC-OCD Cohort, Pato C, Phillips KA, Sharma S et al. BDD's impact on substance use in a large OCD cohort. Genomic Psychiatry 2026. DOI: .About Genomic Psychiatry: Genomic Psychiatry: Advancing Science from Genes to Society (ISSN: 2997-2388, online and 2997-254X, print) represents a paradigm shift in genetics journals by interweaving advances in genomics and genetics with progress in all other areas of contemporary psychiatry. Genomic Psychiatry publishes peer-reviewed medical research articles of the highest quality from any area within the continuum that goes from genes and molecules to neuroscience, clinical psychiatry, and public health.Visit the Genomic Press Virtual Library:Our media website is at:Our full website is at:

Ma-Li Wong

Genomic Press

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People with OCD who also worry about their appearance report heavier alcohol, tobacco, and drug use News Provided By Genomic Press November 12, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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