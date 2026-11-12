Pre-Orders Open November 12: TREEBEARD WITH MERRY & PIPPIN Statue From The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

Premium Masterline The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Film) TREEBEARD WITH MERRY & PIPPIN

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Uruk-Hai Archer & Orc Axeman

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: TREEBEARD WITH MERRY & PIPPIN Statue from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Pre-orders November 12, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the start of pre-orders for Premium Masterline "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" TREEBEARD WITH MERRY & PIPPIN.Inspired by the Ents' march on Isengard, the statue depicts Treebeard advancing into enemy territory with Merry and Pippin riding atop him. Standing over 160 cm tall at 1/4 scale, the piece captures his large frame with detailed sculpting and paintwork.Treebeard's body features layered bark, twisting branches, moss, and a flowing beard, with paintwork used to define the different textures across the surface. He is displayed holding a boulder, while his expression reflects his anger toward Saruman and the destruction of the forest.Merry and Pippin are individually sculpted to capture the distinctive features of Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, with careful attention to their hairstyles and costumes. The themed base draws on the battle at Isengard and includes a fallen Uruk-hai among the damaged structures. The Bonus Version also includes a swappable bare right hand for Treebeard.Also available for pre-order at the same time are Premium Masterline "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" Uruk-hai Archer and Orc Axeman. Each statue is designed at the same 1/4 scale and can be displayed alongside TREEBEARD WITH MERRY & PIPPIN to expand the battle scene at Isengard.1. Premium Masterline The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Film) TREEBEARD WITH MERRY & PIPPIN Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $13,999Edition Size: 40Arrival Date: July 2028Scale: 1/4H: 163 cm W: 83 cm D: 93 cmWeight: Approx. 112.4 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Boulder)・One (1) Swappable Right Hand (Bare Hand) [BONUS PART]Copyright:© New Line Productions, Inc. All rights reserved. THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWOTOWERS and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are trademarks of The Saul Zaentz Company d/b/a Middle-earth Enterprises under license to New Line Productions, Inc. (s26)2. Premium Masterline The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Film) Uruk-Hai ArcherRetail Price USD: $899Arrival Date: July 2028Scale: 1/4H: 65 cm W: 54 cm D: 46 cmWeight: Approx. 13.2 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Themed BaseCopyright:© New Line Productions, Inc. All rights reserved. THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWOTOWERS and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are trademarks of The Saul Zaentz Company d/b/a Middle-earth Enterprises under license to New Line Productions, Inc. (s26)2. Premium Masterline The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Film) Orc AxemanRetail Price USD: $899Arrival Date: July 2028Scale: 1/4H: 53 cm W: 50 cm D: 42 cmWeight: Approx. 11.5 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Themed BaseCopyright:© New Line Productions, Inc. All rights reserved. THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWOTOWERS and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are trademarks of The Saul Zaentz Company d/b/a Middle-earth Enterprises under license to New Line Productions, Inc. (s26)For more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

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Pre-Orders Open November 12: TREEBEARD WITH MERRY & PIPPIN Statue from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd November 12, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



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