New York Non-Profit Rescues Two Horses From Slaughter-Bound Shipment

The horses arrive home to Catskill Animal Sanctuary.

The 25 year-old nonprofit continues its rescue mission following a landmark enforcement action under New York's equine anti-slaughter law.

- Sam Moon, Executive Director

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS ) has welcomed two horses rescued from a shipment of 25 equines bound for slaughter in Canada, despite the lack of infrastructure implemented by the State of New York to support its anti-slaughter legislation.

On September 2nd, New York State troopers intercepted a truck transporting 25 horses to a notorious slaughterhouse in Quebec. The seizure marked the first reported arrest under New York's 2024 equine anti-slaughter legislation.

On Monday, November 9th, two of those horses, both geldings estimated to be between 11 and 20 years old, arrived at Catskill Animal Sanctuary. They will receive thorough veterinary care and undergo an extended quarantine before joining the Sanctuary's resident equines.

The New York State Humane Association (NYSHA), The Dorset Equine Rescue, Animals' Angels (AA), and other rescue organizations helped bring the case to authorities and coordinate the horses' care. The horses arrived at the NYSHA facility extremely malnourished and suffering from the consequences of profound neglect, including an abscess, soft tissue injury, and swelling from pitting edema. NYSHA made major advancements in their condition; the horses will continue on a strict regimen at CAS and are expected to make a full recovery.

“From day one the goal was to place these wonderful-yet physically compromised-horses in rescues and sanctuaries as soon as their healthcare was stabilized and it was safe for them to move to [their] new homes,” said John Scheib from the NYSHA Board of Directors.

This unprecedented enforcement of the anti-slaughter legislation has exposed a major lack of infrastructure in the State of New York to support these rescues. Upon seizure, the New York State government had no established plans to home equines after enforcement, and NYSHA stepped up to temporarily take them in under imperfect conditions. CAS and other sanctuaries were forced to act quickly to provide appropriate homes for the horses.

“We did not build this place to rescue animals only when the circumstances were convenient,” said Executive Director Sam Moon.“We built it because their lives mattered before anyone thought to save them. These two horses deserve a future, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that the home we have given them will be theirs for years to come.”

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary has rescued more than 5,000 animals and provides lifelong refuge for farmed animals who have experienced neglect, exploitation, or abandonment.

In October, the New York City Council passed Intro 943-A, known as Romanch's Law, to phase out the city's horse-drawn carriage industry by 2028. CAS has advocated for the legislation, with Moon providing testimony in support of ending the industry.

As CAS celebrates its 25th anniversary, the organization is calling on its community to help ensure that its work can continue.

"Rescue is only the beginning," said Moon. "Our responsibility doesn't end when an animal reaches safety; it continues for as long as they need us. That's the promise we're asking our supporters to help us keep."

To donate, visit casanctuary/donate.

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary:

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit, 105-acre refuge in New York's Hudson Valley. It is home to eleven species of rescued farmed animals with between 100 and 150 residents at any given time. In addition to direct animal aid, the Sanctuary offers on-site tours and educational programs that advocate veganism as the very best way to end animal suffering, improve human health, and heal an ailing planet.

Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a GFAS-accredited sanctuary recognized with the highest ratings from both Candid and Charity Navigator.

Lauren Hart

Catskill Animal Sanctuary

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New York Non-Profit Rescues Two Horses From Slaughter-Bound Shipment News Provided By Catskill Animal Sanctuary November 12, 2026, 06:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Environment, Politics



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