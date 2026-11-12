Findmmm Launches To Help People Find Photo And Video Memories Faster

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The iPhone and iPad app complements Apple Photos with descriptive search, custom Tags, a Photo Map and tools to rediscover forgotten memories.

- Wayne SilverTHORNHILL, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Findmmm Inc., a Canadian company based in Thornhill, Ontario, has launched Findmmm, a photo and video search app available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Findmmm helps people find photos, videos and specific moments within videos by searching for the details they remember: Who? What? Where? When? Or by simply using Describe.Most people carry thousands of photos and videos on their phones. They remember the moment, not the month or the album, and finding it can mean endless scrolling. Findmmm, short for“Find Many More Memories,” complements Apple Photos and can serve as an alternative for everyday searching, browsing and organizing, while original photos and videos remain in the existing Apple Photos library.“We all have that one photo we know is somewhere on our phone. For me, it was an awesome steak I had in Montepulciano, Tuscany, a few years ago. We built Findmmm so you can search for it the way you remember it: who was there, what was happening, where you were, or when it happened,” said Jim Slinowsky, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Product Development, at Findmmm Inc.Find Memories Your WayWith Describe, people can type what they remember, such as“a dog running through the snow,” to find matching photos and moments within videos, even when nothing has been tagged.Findmmm also gives people more ways to organize and enjoy their libraries:. Combined search filters: Narrow a search using people, places, dates, Tags and keywords.. Custom Tags and Smart Folders: Bring photos and videos together around anything that matters-a holiday, favourite meals or a pet's adventures-and save detailed searches to return to later.. Photo Map and Drag & Tag: Explore memories by location, draw a box around a group and tag them all at once.. Identifies Faces and Pets: Add a name to a face or a pet and Findmmm will automatically match and add more.. Add Missing Location: Add locations to individual photos or groups. Infer suggests likely locations using photos taken nearby in time, with adjustable time and distance settings.. On This Day and SPIN!: Revisit memories from the same date in earlier years or discover a surprise combination of memories on the Map.. Duplicates and Similar Shots: Review duplicate copies and near-identical photos, with a suggested keeper to help simplify cleanup.Privacy and Help Built InFindmmm analyzes photos and visual details on the device without uploading the photo library to Findmmm's servers. No separate Findmmm account is required. Existing iCloud storage and any external cloud services remain subject to the user's settings and those providers' privacy practices.An extensive FAQ, available on the website and accessible within the app, helps people learn the different ways to search and organize their memories. Findmmm also offers direct email support and a WhatsApp support link on its website.“Findmmm works alongside Apple Photos, adding tools that make searching for and organizing photo and video memories easier and more enjoyable. We believe that once people try it free for 30 days, they'll want to keep using it to find their memories faster and rediscover moments they had forgotten,” said Wayne Silver, Co-Founder of Findmmm Inc.Pricing and AvailabilityFindmmm is available for iPhone and iPad running iOS 18 or later. Every subscription begins with a free one-month trial with the full app unlocked. After the trial, subscriptions cost $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year. Prices vary by country, and Apple handles billing.Download Findmmm on the App Store. Visit the Findmmm website for more information and explore the Findmmm FAQ for feature explanations and practical examples.About Findmmm Inc.Findmmm Inc. is a Canadian company based in Thornhill, Ontario, in the Toronto area. It was founded by Jim Slinowsky and Wayne Silver, both Professional Electrical Engineers. Its proprietary technology helps people organize and search their photo and video collections. The technology is patent pending in the United States following the filing of a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.The founders are available for interviews. Screenshots, founder photographs and additional media assets are available on request.

Wayne Silver

Findmmm Inc.

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Findmmm Launches to Help People Find Photo and Video Memories Faster News Provided By Findmmm Inc. November 12, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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