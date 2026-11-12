Anguilla To Host Back-To-Back International Junior Tennis Events

World-class tennis will be on display at the Anguilla Tennis Academy next week.

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Junior players from around the world, alongside top Caribbean talent and Anguilla's own rising players, will compete in Anguilla this month as the island hosts the Anguilla Cup: two back-to-back International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 events at the Anguilla Tennis Academy (ATA).Cup 1 runs Nov. 15-21 and Cup 2 runs Nov. 22-28. Each event features boys and girls under-18 draws, opening with round-robin qualifying on Sunday and continuing with 32-player main draws beginning Monday. Finals for both events will be played at Four Seasons Resort Anguilla Nov. 21 and 28. The Anguilla Cup is part of the Caribbean Cup Tennis Series.“We're thrilled to be back in Anguilla. The Anguilla Cup is about supporting young players, from right here at home and across the Caribbean, with a world-class stage to compete, grow and chase their goals,” said Andrei Alexe, tournament director of the Anguilla Cup.“The Anguilla Cup gives visiting players and their families a reason to come to Anguilla and every reason to return,” said Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board.“Beyond the matches, they can enjoy our beautiful beaches, discover our exceptional cuisine and experience the warmth of our people. We are grateful to the Anguilla Social Security Board for its support in helping make this event possible. Together, we are introducing new visitors to the island and building lasting connections that extend well beyond the tournament.”Ahead of the tournament, the ATA's six hard courts were repaired and resurfaced with a new blue-and-green acrylic finish and fresh lines ready for ITF competition, and the academy's facilities and bathrooms were renovated.Mitchelle Lake, founder and president of the Anguilla Tennis Academy, said,“Thanks to the generosity of our local, regional and international supporters, the Anguilla Tennis Academy has raised more than US$100,000 to improve our facilities and resurface all six tennis courts ahead of the Anguilla Cup.“Next week, we will welcome young players from around the world to compete at our newly renovated facility. This is an exciting moment for ATA and for Anguilla. But what makes this achievement especially meaningful is what happens after the tournament. Our children will have improved facilities where they can develop their skills, build confidence, compete and discover the opportunities that tennis can create. I am deeply grateful to everyone who believed in our vision and helped make this possible.”The tournament also opens its doors to the community. On Friday, Nov. 20, the Anguilla Tennis Festival, presented by the Anguilla Tourist Board, opens with a free junior tennis clinic at 4 p.m., followed at 5 p.m. by an exhibition match. Both events are free and open to the public.The clinic is open to children of all ages and skill levels. No experience is needed, and rackets are provided. The clinic gives Anguillian children a first taste of the sport on the same courts where international juniors are competing that week, and a pathway into the Anguilla Tennis Academy's year-round programs. Spaces are limited to 40; families can register at anguillacup/junior-clinic-registration.“Sport has the power to open doors for our young people, and events like the Anguilla Cup help show them what is possible,” said Cardigan Connor, Anguilla's minister of health, tourism and sports.“By welcoming international competition and introducing more local children to tennis, we are strengthening our sports tourism offering while encouraging the next generation to discover their potential. That is the kind of legacy we want to build.”“The Anguilla National Tennis Association is thrilled to be a partner in welcoming international players and families to experience our warm island hospitality and vibrant tennis community,” said Michelle Owen-Vasilis, president of the Anguilla National Tennis Association.“Hosting back-to-back ITF World Tennis events elevates Anguilla's position in Caribbean tennis. The Anguilla Cup represents a landmark moment for our sports landscape, bringing a world-class ITF junior competition to our shores while inspiring the next generation of local talent. We can't wait for everyone to witness this spectacular competition of elite tennis.”The Anguilla Cup is presented with the support of premier partners the Anguilla Tourist Board, the Anguilla Social Security Board, the Government of Anguilla's Department of Sports and Four Seasons Resort Anguilla; and official partners King Ocean Services and Anguilla Great House Beach Resort, the event's official hotel. A full list of partners appears below.AT A GLANCECup 1: Qualifying Sunday, Nov. 15 | Main draw Nov. 16-21Cup 2: Qualifying Sunday, Nov. 22 | Main draw Nov. 23-28Venue: Anguilla Tennis Academy (6 hard courts)Finals: Four Seasons Resort AnguillaDraws: Main draw 32 | Qualifying 16Festival: Friday, Nov. 20, Anguilla Tennis FestivalSpectators: Free | welcome all weekWeb: anguillacup | #AnguillaCup2026About the Anguilla CupThe Anguilla Cup is a pair of back-to-back ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 events for boys and girls under 18, held at the Anguilla Tennis Academy, with finals at Four Seasons Resort Anguilla. It is part of the Caribbean Cup Tennis Series. Learn more at anguillacup.About the Anguilla Tennis AcademyFounded in 1996 with just two public tennis courts and 35 children, the Anguilla Tennis Academy (ATA) has grown into a six-court facility serving hundreds of children annually. Through junior and adult tennis development programs, summer camps and partnerships with schools across the island, ATA is dedicated to expanding access to tennis and creating educational and personal development opportunities for Anguilla's young people.Over the past 30 years, 21 ATA alumni have pursued educational opportunities at colleges and private schools in the United States through athletic and academic scholarships totaling more than US$1.8 million. These achievements reflect the academy's longstanding commitment to helping young people succeed both on and off the court. For more information about the Anguilla Tennis Academy, visit .About Four Seasons Resort AnguillaSet along the pristine shores of Barnes Bay and Meads Bay, Four Seasons Resort Anguilla is one of the Caribbean's leading luxury resorts. The 35-acre beachfront property features 185 guest rooms, suites, villas and residences, exceptional dining, three ocean-view pools, a full-service spa and state-of-the-art fitness facilities, along with a range of experiences that celebrate the natural beauty and culture of Anguilla. Recognized as a Forbes Five-Star resort and among the Caribbean's premier luxury destinations, Four Seasons Resort Anguilla combines intuitive service with an unparalleled setting to deliver exceptional experiences for guests and homeowners alike. For more information, visit fourseasons/anguilla.Anguilla Cup PartnersPremier Partners: Anguilla Tourist Board · Anguilla Social Security Board · Government of Anguilla, Department of Sports · Four Seasons Resort AnguillaOfficial Partners: King Ocean Services · Anguilla Great House Beach ResortPartners: Daco Worldwide · Safe Cargo Services · ABC Supplies Ltd. · MAICO · National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd. (NCBA)Supporting Partners: Straw Hat Restaurant · Fleming Lake Group Inc. · Shoal Bay Villas · Rêve Noir · Pure Anguilla ViewFort Estate · The Cottage at Meads Bay · Hertz Dollar Firefly Car RentalHosted by Anguilla Tennis Academy and the Anguilla National Tennis AssociationSanctioned by ITF World Tennis Tour JuniorsAbout AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Anguilla to host back-to-back international junior tennis events News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 12, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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