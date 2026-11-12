Iris Albizu Named Among 2026 Top Attorneys By Austin Monthly

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Albizu Law Firm is pleased to announce that its owner and managing attorney, Iris Albizu, has been named among the 2026 Top Attorneys by Austin Monthlyin the immigration law category. This marks the third consecutive year Austin Monthly has recognized Albizu among Austin's top immigration attorneys, following her selections in 2024 and 2025.Austin Monthlycompiles its annual Top Attorneys list by asking Austin-area lawyers to nominate peers whose work they have personally observed and whom they would trust with their own or their families' legal matters. The publication selects honorees based on nominations and verifies their standing with the state bar. Attorneys cannot pay to be included.Albizu is the founder and managing attorney of Albizu Law Firm, established in Austin in 2011. She represents individuals and families in immigration matters, including family visas, citizenship, humanitarian visas and deportation defense. The firm also handles family law matters such as divorce and child custody, providing legal services in both English and Spanish.“I am grateful to my colleagues for recognizing my work and the care I bring to our community,” said Albizu.“The people who come to our firm are often facing decisions that affect their families and their futures. I want them to feel heard, understand their options and know that their concerns are being taken seriously.”Albizu earned her Juris Doctor degree from the Inter-American University School of Law in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She began her legal career in Puerto Rico, handling civil litigation with an emphasis on family and estate law. She later worked as an independent contractor with the U.S. Department of Justice on complex litigation matters.Her experience includes serving on the Travis County court-appointment list of attorneys representing families and children in Child Protective Services cases. She also provides pro bono immigration representation for nonprofit organizations in Austin.Albizu has led Know Your Rights clinics at schools, churches and community centers throughout Central Texas. These educational sessions help immigrants understand their legal rights, including how to respond during encounters with immigration authorities. She also hosts two weekly live broadcasts with Austin community leaders.For more information about Iris Albizu and Albizu Law Firm, visit .About Albizu Law FirmEstablished in 2011, Albizu Law Firm represents individuals and families in immigration and family law matters throughout Austin and Central Texas. Led by attorney Iris Albizu, the firm provides legal guidance in English and Spanish for matters involving immigration, divorce, child custody, child support, property division, and adoption.With more than 20 years of legal experience, Albizu helps clients understand their options, prepare for each stage of the legal process and make informed decisions about their families and futures. The firm emphasizes honest communication, personalized attention and compassionate support throughout every case.

Gloria Dewar

MarketCrest LLC

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Iris Albizu Named Among 2026 Top Attorneys by Austin Monthly News Provided By MarketCrest LLC November 12, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics



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