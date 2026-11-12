Mumbai: Four Arrested For Attacking Family Over Diwali Firecracker Dispute In Andheri

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) A dispute over bursting firecrackers during Diwali turned violent in Mumbai's Andheri East, where a group of eight to ten people launched a brutal attack on a husband, wife and their daughter.

The accused allegedly threw the woman to the ground and assaulted her with kicks, punches and sticks. When her husband intervened to rescue her, he was also severely beaten. The couple and their daughter sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Following the incident, the injured family members were rushed to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari for treatment.

According to police, the incident took place in the Marol Krishna Nagar area of Andheri East. On the occasion of Diwali, a young girl from the Gupta family was bursting firecrackers in a vacant street when Badal Goswami and his associates objected to it.

The accused allegedly started abusing the Gupta family, following which an argument broke out between the two sides. The dispute soon escalated into violence, with Badal Goswami and his associates allegedly attacking the family.

According to the complaint, eight to ten men pinned the woman to the ground and brutally assaulted her with kicks, punches and sticks. Her husband, who rushed to her rescue, was also attacked by the group. Their daughter was also injured in the incident.

Following the incident, Mumbai's MIDC Police registered a case against eight to ten people in connection with the attack.

Police have arrested four accused, including alleged gang leader Badal Goswami. The other arrested persons have been identified as Dharmendra Rajbhar, Jitendra Rajbhar and Shyam Narayan Gupta.

Police are conducting further investigations and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused involved in the incident.

Separately, a bodyguard posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan was allegedly shot in the head by a neighbour after an argument over bursting firecrackers turned violent in Uttar Pradesh on Diwali night. He had returned home on leave to celebrate the festival with his family.