Search Operation Resumes In J&K's Kulgam One Held With Two Grenades In Baramulla

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Joint security forces resumed their search operation on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district to trace the two assailants responsible for the terrorist attack in which three CRPF troopers were injured, while police held one person with two grenades in Baramulla district.

Officials said joint forces resumed the search operation in Kulgam district to track down two terrorists who attacked a CRPF post.

Two heavily armed terrorists emerged from a dense cluster of trees and opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in the South Kashmir district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically.

The two assailants disappeared into the forested area after the attack that took place around 2.15 p.m. near Mir Bazar, about 75 km from Srinagar city.

Immediately after the attack, joint forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area to track down the terrorists. Joint forces have erected barricades and deployed armoured vehicles at several places in the district. The checking and frisking of vehicles is being done at the security checkpoints, as a tight vigil is being maintained.

The security agencies are using human and technical intelligence to aid the operation, the officials added.

Meanwhile, security forces achieved a major success after an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in the Baderkoot forests of Baramulla district recovered two hand grenades and apprehended one person.

A police statement said that in a joint operation by BSF, Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and J&K Police, one suspicious person, identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi of Baderkote, Tangmarg, from the Baderkote forest area, has been arrested.

One hand grenade was recovered from his possession, and on his disclosure, another concealed grenade was subsequently recovered from the forest.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended use and possible links of the recovered explosives.

Baramulla Police reiterated their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security and appreciated the coordinated efforts of all security forces in ensuring the safety of the people in the area.