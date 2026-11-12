Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027 To Bring Global Pool And Spa Industry Professionals To Guangzhou, China

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Guangzhou, China – 2027 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027 will take place from May 15 to 17, 2027, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. The exhibition aims to bring together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, buyers, and industry professionals from around the world to explore new products, exchange industry insights, and develop business opportunities across the swimming pool, spa, sauna, and outdoor living sectors.

The exhibition is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors, welcome over 30,000 professional visitors, and cover approximately 40,000 square meters of exhibition space. Exhibits will include swimming pool equipment, pumps and filters, water treatment systems, spa and sauna facilities, and outdoor living products.

Connecting Global Buyers with Chinese Suppliers

Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027 will provide an international platform for businesses to showcase innovative products, strengthen brand visibility, and establish connections with potential partners. For international buyers, the exhibition offers an opportunity to discover Chinese manufacturers, explore new sourcing options, and learn about the latest developments in the pool and spa industry.

By bringing together industry professionals from different markets, the event aims to encourage international trade, business networking, and long-term cooperation across the pool, spa, wellness, and outdoor living sectors.

Register to Visit

Industry professionals are welcome to visit Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2027 in Guangzhou and connect with suppliers and business partners from China and beyond. Visitor registration is free.

Register here:

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Event Details

Date: May 15–17, 2027

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Official Website:

For more information, please contact:

Vivi Zhong

Email:...