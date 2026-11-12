UP Viral Video: Couple's Bike Passes Just As Massive Pillar Comes Crashing Down, Terrifying Escape Caught On Camera

A shocking accident occurred in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a heavy government hoarding and its pole fell on a motorcycle moving on the road. It happened at the Bahua Road intersection which comes under the Ghazipur police station. A couple heading towards Fatehpur were struck by the falling pole. However, both managed to survive the ordeal, though they got some minor injuries. CCTV footage of this incident has recently been available and this raises questions concerning the maintenance of government signboards placed up on the roadside.

Witnesses claim that at the time of the occurrence, there was no exceptional traffic activity at the Bahua Road crossing. The road was traversed by cars and pedestrians as the shops were busy with their tasks. However, the large advertising board and its pole suddenly collapsed, striking the motorcycle-riding pair.

According to preliminary accounts, there was no severe wind, storm, or car crash at the time. The precise cause of the abrupt collapse is yet unknown. People at the crossing became terrified as a result of the occurrence. A number of residents raced to the scene to assist the wounded couple.

Upon getting the information, the police from Ghazipur reached there and started their rescue and clearance operation. With the assistance of local people, they took out the fallen pillar from the road. The cops made sure that the wounded couple received first aid. According on the information available, both people had minor injuries.

The CCTV video has cleared the air on the occurrence and raised concerns among everybody on the safety of massive advertising structures erected on the highways. The unexpected collapse of the structure has also prompted doubts about whether similar structures are frequently placed under safety tests.

These constructions may be particularly threatening to the safety of passengers due to rusting, unstable foundations and poor upkeep. The tragedy has clearly demonstrated the need for frequent examination of such buildings.