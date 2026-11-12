'I'm Not Here To Go Back On My Recollections: Marsh Refuses To Speak On Renewed Sandpapergate Row

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh has declined to respond to the explosive 2018 ball-tampering claims made by Usman Khawaja in his memoir, saying he has "moved on" from the episode and doesn't want "to go back to his recollections" from the time in South Africa.

Khawaja's released book, Sabr, which has brought fresh attention to the 2018 scandal, with the former Australia opener claiming that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond the three players who were ultimately sanctioned. The revelations have prompted questions about what other members of the squad knew at the time.

Marsh was questioned about his knowledge of the plot to take sandpaper onto the field during the Cape Town Test in 2018, but the Aussie stand-in ODI skipper made it clear that he had no intention of adding his version of events to the public debate.

“There's been a lot of noise and I respect that certain people have told their stories, but I'm not here to share mine today. I know that might sound weird, but it's a big week for us and an important time for this one-day group, and my sole focus has been on preparing for tomorrow. I'm not here to go back on my recollections of South Africa.

“I really respect that Uzzy has told his story, he's written his book, and my focus is really on tomorrow. My honest answer is because I've moved on, I respect that others probably haven't, but I have. And I hope that's respected,” Marsh told the media on Thursday, as quoted by com.

The Australian captain also disclosed that he and Khawaja had discussed the book before its release on Tuesday. Describing it as a private phone conversation, Marsh confirmed that the two had spoken about the claims and the Cricket Australia investigation that followed the incident.

Marsh was part of the Australian squad during the 2018 South Africa tour, alongside his brother Shaun, and bowled 12 overs in the Cape Town Test. He was also questioned about why he had not signed the statement issued by Australia's four frontline fast bowlers, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, in which they denied having prior knowledge of the sandpaper plan.

However, Marsh chose not to elaborate on that matter either, saying“I'm not here to go back on my recollections of South Africa.”

The fallout from the 2018 scandal saw Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner sent home, with the trio subsequently serving suspensions. In the aftermath, Marsh and Hazlewood were appointed vice-captains of the Test side under new skipper Tim Paine.

With the England series now taking centre stage, Marsh has sought to keep the focus firmly on Australia's immediate cricketing commitments rather than reopen a controversy that continues to generate debate years after it unfolded.