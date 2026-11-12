Quilt Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Quilt Market Size & Share Analysis The global quilt market size was valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 12.24 billion in 2026 to USD 18.78 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the quilt market with a share of 36.2% in 2025. Quilts are bedding products made from layers of fabric and filling stitched together to provide warmth, comfort, and decorative appeal. They are available as cotton quilts, wool quilts, patchwork quilts, and decorative quilts, with options such as quilt covers and quilt sets sold through home textile retailers, department stores, and online platforms for residential and hospitality use. The quilt market demand is driven by increased consumer interest in handcrafted textiles, personalized bedding designs, and products that complement changing interior styles. Retailers are offering handmade quilts, patchwork quilts, and quilt covers in varied patterns and sizes to meet demand for distinctive bedding, supporting quilt market growth. Quilt Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 11.6 Billion2026 Market Size USD 12.24 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 18.78 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 5.50%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 36.2% Fastest-growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026-2034) 9.2%Segment Insights By Filling Material Leading Segment Down Market Share in 2025 17% By Outer Fabric Fastest-growing Segment Bamboo Fabric CAGR 8.1% (2026-2034) By Pattern Leading Segment Solid Market Share in 2025 29% By Size Fastest-growing Segment Custom Size CAGR 6.5% (2026-2034) By Price Range Leading Segment Mid-Range Market Share in 2025 38% By End User Fastest-growing Segment Vacation Rentals CAGR 7.3% (2026-2034) By Distribution Channel Leading Segment Online Retail Market Share in 2025 29% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Temperature Regulating Quilt Fillings Adapt to Seasonal Sleep Needs The quilt market analysis shows a shift toward quilts with temperature regulating fillings designed to support comfort across different seasons. Manufacturers are using breathable cotton quilts, wool quilts, and moisture managing materials to create bed quilts that help maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature. These developments expand the range of quilt bedding and quilt sets available for consumers with different climate and sleep preferences. 02 Scrap Fabric Quilting Supports Material Efficient Production Quilt manufacturing companies are using leftover quilting fabrics and textile scraps to create patchwork quilts and other quilt products. This approach allows producers to use excess materials while offering distinctive patterns and color combinations. The trend also supports handmade quilts and decorative quilts that combine varied fabric textures with traditional quilting techniques. 01 The quilt market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the expansion of bedding manufacturing facilities, production capacity enhancement, advanced textile technologies, sustainable material development, and growing demand for premium quilt and bedding products January 2026, Indo Count Industries commenced commercial production at its new greenfield utility-bedding facility in Kernersville, North Carolina, following an investment of USD 15 million. The facility adds an annual production capacity of 18 million pillows, taking the company's total U.S. capacity to 31 million pillows and 1.5 million quilts and comforters. Quilt Market Dynamics 01 Demand for Temperature Regulating Bedding Drives Market Growth Seasonal changes and differences in household comfort preferences support demand for quilts with varied warmth and insulation. Consumers choose cotton quilts for lighter coverage and wool quilts for added warmth during colder periods. This demand supports a range of quilt products suited to different climates and bedding needs. 02 Growth in Coordinated Bedroom Styling Boosts Quilt Set Demand Consumer interest in cohesive bedroom décor encourages purchases of bedding that matches room colors, patterns, and furnishings. Coordinated quilt sets, quilt covers, and decorative quilts offer an easy way to refresh bedroom interiors. This preference supports demand for quilt bedding that combines functional use with decorative appeal. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Ready Meals Market

Drivers Market Impact Demand for Temperature-Regulating Bedding Across Seasonal Climates Drives Market Growth Seasonal changes encourage consumers to choose quilts with different levels of warmth and insulation. This supports demand for cotton quilts, wool quilts, and lightweight quilt blankets suited to varied climates. Growth in Coordinated Bedroom Styling Boosts Quilt Set Demand Consumers increasingly select bedding that complements bedroom colors and décor. This supports sales of coordinated quilt sets, quilt covers, and decorative quilts. Interest in Heritage Craft and Regional Quilt Designs Supports Market Expansion Interest in traditional textile techniques and distinctive designs supports demand for patchwork quilts and handmade quilts. This creates opportunities for artisan producers and brands with culturally inspired quilt products. Demand for Lightweight Bedding in Compact Homes Drives Quilt Adoption Consumers in smaller homes may prefer bedding that is easy to fold, store, and layer. This supports demand for lightweight bed quilts and versatile quilt bedding. Preference for Natural-Fiber Bedding Supports Cotton and Wool Quilt Demand Interest in natural materials supports demand for quilting fabrics and quilts made from cotton or wool. This can encourage manufacturers to expand material choices and develop home textiles with varied comfort and care features.

01

Quilt Fill Migration and Uneven Loft Affect Product Performance

Filling inside quilts may shift over time, creating thin areas and uneven warmth. This reduce comfort and insulation, particularly in products with loose or inadequate quilting patterns. Manufacturers need stronger stitching and additional quality checks, which increase production costs.

02

Difficult Recycling of Multi Material Quilt Layers Restricts Disposal Options

Many quilt products combine different fabrics, filling materials, thread, and backing, which make separation and recycling difficult. Limited recycling options increase disposal challenges for consumers and manufacturers. These concerns also create pressure for quilt manufacturing companies to consider more recyclable materials and product designs.

Restraints Market Impact Quilt Fill Migration and Uneven Loft Reduce Product Performance Shifting filling can create thin spots and uneven warmth, which may reduce comfort and insulation over time. Manufacturers may need stronger quilting patterns and additional quality checks, raising production costs. Color Bleeding and Fabric Shrinkage Raise Quality-Control Challenges Some quilting fabrics may bleed color or shrink after washing, which can affect the appearance and fit of quilt products. These issues may lead to customer complaints, returns, and stricter fabric testing. Limited Repair Options for Complex Quilt Construction Affect Product Longevity Multi-layer designs and intricate stitching can make damaged quilts difficult to repair without affecting their appearance or structure. This may reduce product lifespan and discourage purchases of higher-priced items. Seasonal Demand Fluctuations Create Inventory Management Pressure Demand for heavy bed quilts and lightweight quilt blankets can vary by season and climate. Manufacturers and retailers may face inventory imbalances, storage costs, and markdowns when demand shifts. Difficult Recycling of Multi-Material Quilt Layers Restricts End-of-Life Options Mixed fabrics, filling, thread, and backing can complicate separation and recycling of quilt bedding. Limited recycling options may increase disposal challenges for manufacturers and consumers.

01

Custom Quilt Products for Memorial and Gift Markets Offer Growth Opportunities

Quilt manufacturers target consumers seeking personalized keepsakes for anniversaries, family milestones, and memorials. Custom quilts made from meaningful fabrics, photographs, or embroidered details can serve as distinctive gift products. Revenue opportunities include bespoke design fees, premium pricing, and partnerships with gift retailers and online personalization platforms, contributing to the quilt market growth.

02

Private Label Quilt Manufacturing Offers Growth Opportunities

Quilt manufacturers partner with home textile retailers, department stores, and online bedding brands that seek quilt products under their own labels. Private label production allows retailers to expand their quilt bedding ranges without establishing dedicated manufacturing facilities. Market players pursue bulk supply agreements, retailer specific designs, and long term production contracts to create new revenue streams.

Quilt Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Filling Material

Polyester fiberfill dominated the filling material segment with a share of 25%, owing to its affordability and suitability for lightweight, easy care quilts.

Between 2026 and 2034, the bamboo fiber segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, supported by consumer interest in plant based materials for quilts and quilt bedding.

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By Outer Fabric

In 2025, cotton accounted for a 39% share due to its breathability and comfort in cotton quilts and other bedding products.

A growth rate of 8.1% is expected for the bamboo fabric segment, as demand for soft, breathable materials supports its use in quilt covers and quilt bedding.

By Pattern

Solid design had a share of 29%, reflecting demand for versatile quilt products that complement a range of home décor styles.

Geometric design is expected to achieve a growth rate of 6.1%, as patterned quilt products appeal to consumers seeking distinctive designs for their home textiles.

By Size

By size, queen accounted for 31% of the quilt market, reflecting its fit with common household beds and demand for practical quilt bedding.

A CAGR of 6.5% is projected for the custom size segment, as consumers seek quilts tailored to non-standard beds and individual bedding preferences.

By Price Range

In 2025, the mid-range segment held a 38% share of the quilt market, supported by demand for affordable quilt sets that balance comfort and durability.

Luxury segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 7.2%, supported by demand for premium handmade quilts and decorative quilts with distinctive designs.

By End User

Residential segment accounted for 72% of the quilt market, as households remain the primary buyers of bed quilts, quilt covers, and other quilt bedding.

During the forecast period, the vacation rentals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, as short term accommodation providers seek durable, comfortable quilt bedding for guest rooms.

By Distribution Channel

Online retail led the distribution channel segment with a share of 29% in 2025, as e-commerce gives consumers convenient access to quilt sets, quilt covers, and diverse quilt products.

Hospitality procurement will expand to 6.1% CAGR, as hotels and resorts require reliable supplies of durable quilt bedding and bed quilts.

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Quilt Market Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific Quilt Market

The Asia Pacific quilt market accounted for a dominant share of 36.2% in 2025.

Japan Quilt Market

Japan's quilting sector continues to draw consumer and maker interest through new textile products and events. MUJI's IDÉE brand launched the IDÉE JAPONICA fabric series, featuring materials from Japanese textile regions and products such as blankets and cushions. The initiative highlights opportunities for quilts, quilt blankets, decorative quilts, and other home textiles rooted in regional craftsmanship.

China Quilt Market

China's quilt industry gained a recent showcase at Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles in where nearly 380 exhibitors met more than 28,500 visitors. Chinese textile clusters presented down-filled quilts, bedding fabrics, and functional sleep products, reflecting continued activity in quilt products, quilt bedding, and quilt manufacturing.

India Quilt Market

Indian home fashion brand Maspar launched its Imperial Grace collection, featuring quilts, bedding, and decorative furnishings inspired by classic European interiors. The collection combines coordinated patterns and layered textures, strengthening demand for decorative quilts, quilt bedding, quilt covers, and premium home textiles. This product expansion also creates opportunities across quilt products, bed quilts, and quilt sets in India's home furnishing market.

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North America Quilt Market

North America's quilt market will expand at a CAGR of 9.2%, showcasing the fastest growing regional market.

U.S. Quilt Market

Investment group PCP Ventures acquired Florida based textile manufacturer Pellon with plans to modernize its Clearwater facility and enhance production equipment. The planned upgrades are expected to improve the supply of specialty textile materials such as quilt batting, fiberfill, and stabilizers. These materials serve manufacturers of quilts, quilt blankets, and other bedding products, supporting domestic quilt manufacturing and the wider home textiles sector.

Canada Quilt Market

Canadian fabric brand Mia Presley Designs joined the Jaftex family of brands, with its first collections under the new ownership scheduled to arrive. The partnership combines the brand's contemporary design approach with Jaftex's manufacturing expertise and distribution network, strengthening its reach across the quilting industry. This development supports the availability of distinctive quilting fabrics, quilt patterns, and quilt products, while creating scope for patchwork quilts, handmade quilts, and quilt manufacturing in Canada.

Europe Quilt Market

Europe's quilt market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

U.K. Quilt Market

UK quilt market is supported by expansion among domestic bedding manufacturers. Luna Textiles relocated to Buccleuch Mill in Langholm and installed new quilting and carding equipment to increase production capacity. The expansion strengthens domestic supply of quilts, quilt bedding, and other wool filled bedding products.

Germany Quilt Market

Germany's quilt market is seeing product innovation in temperature regulating bedding. In,German company Outlast Technologies introduced Bailey, a cooling fabric designed for pillows and quilts that combines temperature regulation technology with a Lyocell base. This development reflects opportunities for quilt bedding and bedding products that offer enhanced sleep comfort.

Latin America Quilt Market

The Latin America quilt market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In Brazil,ABUP Show brought together home textile brands, retailers, and importers, providing a business platform for bedding and décor suppliers to present products and build commercial partnerships. In Mexico,Original textile and decorative arts gathering combined direct artisan sales with workshops and skills development, supporting the visibility of handmade quilts, quilting fabrics, and other home textiles. These events create channels for quilt makers and suppliers to reach buyers, showcase distinctive designs, and expand market access.

Middle East & Africa Quilt Market

The Middle East & Africa quilt market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In the UAE, launch of the Naseej textile circularity initiative is advancing collection, recycling, and reuse across the textile value chain, creating opportunities for quilt manufacturing and quilt products that use recycled materials. In South Africa,National Quilt Festival in Gqeberha brought together exhibitions, workshops, and quilt making activities, supporting demand for quilting fabrics, quilting supplies, and handmade quilts.

Competitive Landscape

The quilt market competitive landscape includes home textile manufacturers, bedding product companies, and specialty furnishing brands. Key players such as Welspun Living Limited, Trident Limited (Trident Group), Himatsingka Seide Limited, Indo Count Industries, and Global Linen LLP (Fabura) are estimated to account for 20–30% of the global quilt market share.

Established players compete through fabric quality, filling materials, thermal insulation, design variety, product durability, and retail distribution. Emerging players in the quilt market ecosystem focus on temperature-regulating fabrics, recycled textile fillings, hypoallergenic materials, and customized quilt designs to address varied climate conditions and consumer preferences.

Down Feather Cotton Wool Silk Polyester Fiberfill Bamboo Fiber Blended Fill

Cotton Polyester Linen Bamboo Fabric Silk Blended Fabric

Solid Floral Geometric Traditional Motifs Abstract Character and Themed

Twin Full Queen King Super King Custom Size

Economy Mid-Range Premium Luxury

Residential Hospitality Healthcare Institutional

Online Retail Specialty Home Textile Stores Department Stores Hypermarkets Brand Stores Wholesale Distributors Hospitality Procurement Institutional Procurement Direct Manufacturer Sales

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Quilt Market Welspun Living Limited Trident Limited (Trident Group) Himatsingka Seide Limited Indo Count Industries Ltd. Global Linen LLP (Fabura) Divine Casa (CTM Textile Mills) Jindal Textile Industries Pvt. Ltd. Ratan Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (Ratan Jaipur) Kainaat Design Standard Textile Co., Inc. Pacific Coast Feather CompanyKey Industry Developments October 2026 The Company Store launched its Fall 2026 collection with reversible quilts, including a mosaic patchwork quilt, plus new velvet quilt styles and coordinated bedding. February 2026 TekBrands launched Qraftful, a new parent brand uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch. January 2026 Premier Fine Linens highlighted its new in-house quilt manufacturing facility, which can produce up to 75,000 quilts and comforters per month. Report ScopeSegmentation By Filling Material 8By Outer Fabric 6By Pattern 6By Size 6By Price Range 4By End User 4By Distribution Channel 9Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Welspun Living Limited · Trident Limited (Trident Group) · Himatsingka Seide Limited · Indo Count Industries Ltd. · Global Linen LLP (Fabura)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The quilt market size is valued at USD 12.24 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 18.78 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 36.2% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Welspun Living Limited, Trident Limited (Trident Group), Himatsingka Seide Limited, Indo Count Industries Ltd., Global Linen LLP (Fabura), and Pacific Coast Feather Company. The quilt market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.