Binance CSO Remarks Foreshadow $6.3B Hack Method Months Earlier

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Months before Binance disclosed the scale of its October hack, its chief security officer warned that one of the most effective intrusion pathways could look like ordinary hiring. In an interview with Cointelegraph conducted in July, Jimmy Su described how a“fake job interview” could lure employees into running malicious code through what appears to be a legitimate technical assessment-creating an initial foothold for attackers before they move laterally and begin credential theft.

That scenario later resurfaced in Binance 's own preliminary investigation. In September, Binance said a software engineer downloaded a malicious coding assignment during a fake job interview on a work computer, and the compromise formed part of the chain that culminated in the theft reported in October-highlighting how social engineering and endpoint security gaps can work together.

Binance's security chief previously cautioned that fake interviews could lead to employee code execution, followed by credential harvesting. Binance's preliminary investigation later described a September incident involving a malicious coding assignment delivered via a fake job interview. Su said many anti-virus tools may struggle when each step of a technical assessment appears legitimate, even if the full workflow is malicious. Binance stated it blocked 57 suspected North Korea-linked threats earlier this year, roughly one every five days. Following the October hack, Binance said it tightened device and access controls, rebuilt affected wallet systems, and increased endpoint protection and developer-environment security.

Key takeawaysA hiring-style attack designed to evade detection

Su told Cointelegraph that fake job interviews are an internal concern because they can be structured to feel like normal recruitment. Instead of sending overtly malicious files, attackers may present a tailored“job opportunity,” then ask the target to complete a technical assessment that results in code execution on company equipment.

Once that code runs, Su said, the device is compromised and attackers can begin harvesting credentials-then use those credentials to penetrate deeper into the network. In the July interview, he also explained why standard defenses might not flag the activity early: a technical assessment can involve steps that are individually benign. For example, attackers might direct a candidate to download a code repository from a public platform and follow a sequence of actions that appear reasonable in isolation.

“Each step is actually legitimate on its own. So a lot of the anti-virus tools may not be able to detect it and flag it,” Su said, according to Cointelegraph's account of the discussion.

This warning was not included in Cointelegraph's earlier July coverage about Binance's internal security practices, but it gained practical relevance after the later disclosure of how the September compromise occurred.

Binance's preliminary findings connect the dots

In September, Binance said a software engineer downloaded a malicious coding assignment onto a work computer during a fake job interview. Binance's preliminary investigation connected that compromise to a multistage attack chain culminating in the theft reported in October, according to information provided on Binance's blog (as linked in the source text).

The significance for readers is not just the use of social engineering, but how it blended into a realistic workflow that could pass as employment screening. Su's earlier description aligns with the mechanics that Binance later said were involved-suggesting a pattern where attackers exploit the trust and procedural normalcy around onboarding and assessments rather than relying on obvious malware delivery.

Binance also described detection challenges in its investigation, stating that the assignment's setup process executed malware in a way designed to evade endpoint security tools through obfuscation and other evasion techniques. That detail matters because it reinforces Su's point: even“legitimate” actions can be part of a malicious chain, and defense systems may only see a sequence of non-suspicious commands until it is too late.

“Onus is on us” - responsibility for work-device risk

Su emphasized that while employees can pursue outside opportunities, the central risk arises when those opportunities are handled on corporate devices.“Of course employees can explore outside opportunities. What we do worry about is that they do so on the company device,” he said.

He framed the responsibility as operational: if an employee is targeted through a convincing fake interview, the company must detect the resulting threat and prevent the malicious code from running. In other words, the defensive objective is not only employee awareness, but also containment controls and detection capabilities that can withstand social-engineering-driven intrusions.

Binance also said it had been testing employees against fake recruiters. Su told Cointelegraph that its internal red team conducted monthly phishing simulations for three to four years, coupled with remedial training for employees who failed. He added that security hygiene improved over time, suggesting a learning curve rather than a static training posture.

More than a one-off threat: targets, frequency, and post-incident controls

Beyond Binance's internal story, other voices highlighted how hiring processes may be shifting in crypto. Kevin Gibson of recruitment firm Proof of Search told Cointelegraph that some crypto clients increasingly ask whether candidates have met in person, with personally verified introductions providing an advantage.

That focus echoes a broader issue: employees-particularly those handling sensitive systems-are part of the attack surface. As Gibson put it,“In crypto, a dodgy job offer or a 'quick catch-up call' can be the first step in a multimillion-dollar hit.” While the exact details of any individual recruitment scam vary, the pattern is clear: attackers may use plausible human interactions to bypass purely technical security defenses.

Binance, for its part, stated that it blocked 57 suspected North Korea-linked cyber threats so far this year-roughly one every five days. After the October attack, the company said it tightened device controls, rebuilt affected wallet systems, strengthened access controls, and revoked compromised credentials.

Binance also indicated it planned to increase investment in endpoint protection and developer-environment security, and that it engaged independent cybersecurity experts to review the incident. Some technical details and specific security measures would remain confidential, Binance said.

For investors and builders, the practical takeaway is that the line between“security operations” and“workforce processes” is increasingly thin. Controls around developer environments, endpoint monitoring, and credential protection are not enough on their own if attackers can trigger code execution through convincing, job-related prompts. Equally, employee training alone may fail if detection relies on the presence of malware indicators rather than on recognizing multi-step malicious workflows.

As Binance's response matures, the key question for the industry is whether these changes measurably reduce the success of code-execution social engineering. Readers should watch for more detail on how endpoint and developer-environment protections are being adjusted to catch obfuscated, multi-step“legitimate-looking” assessment flows before credentials and access can be compromised.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.