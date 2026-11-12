US Senators Demand Nvidia Export Records Amid China Spy Report
(MENAFN) Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Chris Coons on Wednesday pressed the Trump administration to lock down every government record tied to Nvidia’s shipments of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, citing reports of a suspected Chinese intelligence operation involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the senators demanded that documents, communications and other materials on Nvidia’s exports, along with related national security concerns, be preserved.
The lawmakers set a deadline and asked for a briefing. “We also request that you preserve all records and materials specifically related to this reported intelligence operation, confirm in writing by November 17 that preservation directives have been issued across your respective offices, and brief Members of Congress regarding the risks this operation may have posed to our national security,” the senators wrote.
They also called for a congressional briefing on the national security risks the reported operation may have created, and said the allegations cast doubt on how well the government enforces US export controls.
“This incident raises significant concerns about the federal government’s ability to effectively enforce our export controls and protect our national security,” the senators wrote.
The letter follows media reports alleging that Jensen Huang had a close personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence has reportedly suspected her of ties to Chinese intelligence services.
The reports cited by the senators say Megaspeed and its Malaysian affiliate have bought more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips and related equipment over the past three years. The executive was also reportedly suspected of possibly passing sensitive information about Nvidia technology to Chinese authorities.
In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the senators demanded that documents, communications and other materials on Nvidia’s exports, along with related national security concerns, be preserved.
The lawmakers set a deadline and asked for a briefing. “We also request that you preserve all records and materials specifically related to this reported intelligence operation, confirm in writing by November 17 that preservation directives have been issued across your respective offices, and brief Members of Congress regarding the risks this operation may have posed to our national security,” the senators wrote.
They also called for a congressional briefing on the national security risks the reported operation may have created, and said the allegations cast doubt on how well the government enforces US export controls.
“This incident raises significant concerns about the federal government’s ability to effectively enforce our export controls and protect our national security,” the senators wrote.
The letter follows media reports alleging that Jensen Huang had a close personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. US intelligence has reportedly suspected her of ties to Chinese intelligence services.
The reports cited by the senators say Megaspeed and its Malaysian affiliate have bought more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips and related equipment over the past three years. The executive was also reportedly suspected of possibly passing sensitive information about Nvidia technology to Chinese authorities.
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