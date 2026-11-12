Mint Explainer Why Delhi's Recurring Air Pollution Crisis Is A Health Concern

The health toll, meanwhile, is mounting. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, penetrates deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, putting even healthy people at risk of harm beyond the respiratory system.

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