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Mint Explainer Why Delhi's Recurring Air Pollution Crisis Is A Health Concern


Date: 2026-11-12 01:11:55

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Every year, as temperatures fall, Delhi's air turns hazardous and hospitals see a surge in patients struggling to breathe. Schools close and emergency curbs kick in, but the respite is temporary. Then the cycle begins again.

The health toll, meanwhile, is mounting. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, penetrates deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, putting even healthy people at risk of harm beyond the respiratory system.

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Live Mint

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