SpaceX Fires Off Secret USSF-627 Mission After 2 Delays
(MENAFN) SpaceX sent a secret national security payload into orbit on Wednesday, launching a Falcon 9 rocket for the US Space Force from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California after two delays.
The rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East on the USSF-627 mission. Officials have not publicly disclosed what the payload is or what the mission is meant to achieve.
The mission slipped twice before flying. It was first slated for Monday, pushed to Tuesday, then moved to Wednesday.
The flight was the seventh for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. The booster’s earlier missions included one for the US National Reconnaissance Office, two for the Space Development Agency and three launches of Starlink satellites.
After stage separation, the reusable booster touched down on a SpaceX droneship in the Pacific Ocean.
The launch underscores the US military’s continued reliance on commercial launch providers to put national security payloads into orbit.
The rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East on the USSF-627 mission. Officials have not publicly disclosed what the payload is or what the mission is meant to achieve.
The mission slipped twice before flying. It was first slated for Monday, pushed to Tuesday, then moved to Wednesday.
The flight was the seventh for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. The booster’s earlier missions included one for the US National Reconnaissance Office, two for the Space Development Agency and three launches of Starlink satellites.
After stage separation, the reusable booster touched down on a SpaceX droneship in the Pacific Ocean.
The launch underscores the US military’s continued reliance on commercial launch providers to put national security payloads into orbit.
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