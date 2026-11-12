Russian Ambassador To US Alexander Darchiev Dies Suddenly At 66

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Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died suddenly at the age of 66, just over a year and a half after assuming his diplomatic post in Washington, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry confirmed the diplomat's death in an official statement but did not disclose its cause or provide further details about the circumstances, AzerNEWS reports.

Paying tribute to Darchiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry described him as an“outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague”.

The US State Department also confirmed the ambassador's death, stating that he had passed away in Moscow on Wednesday.

“We offer our condolences to Ambassador Darchiev's family and loved ones. We refer you to the Russian Government for additional details regarding his passing,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Darchiev was appointed Russia's ambassador to Washington in March 2025, shortly after US President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

His appointment came during a particularly difficult period in relations between Moscow and Washington, as Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine continued to strain diplomatic ties with the United States and its Western allies.

An experienced diplomat specialising in North American affairs, Darchiev had previously served as Russia's ambassador to Canada between 2014 and 2021.

Following his diplomatic assignment in Ottawa, he headed the Russian Foreign Ministry's North America Department from 2021 to 2024, overseeing matters related to Moscow's relations with the United States and Canada.

Throughout his career, Darchiev was closely involved in managing Russia's diplomatic engagement with North America, including during periods of heightened geopolitical confrontation.