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Mobile Courts Fine Five, Jail Three For Passenger Harassment At Chattogram Airport


Date: 2026-11-12 01:04:08

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Mobile courts have fined five people BDT 8,000 in total and sentenced three others to jail and fines for violating rules and harassing passengers at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The courts, led by Executive Magistrate Mahfuza Zerin, were conducted over the past few days at different points of the airport to prevent passenger harassment, maintain discipline, and ensure smooth movement of passengers, according to a release on November 11.

During inspections in the parking area and terminal driveway, five people were fined BDT 8,000 in total for violating Section 47(2) of the Road Transport Act 2018.

Separately, three people were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment and fined for harassing passengers.

The mobile courts also inspected the quality and prices of food sold at shops and lounges inside the airport as part of efforts to protect passengers from harassment and ensure proper services.

The airport authorities said such drives would continue to ensure orderly movement and uninterrupted services for passengers.

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Bangladesh Monitor

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