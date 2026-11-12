CAAB Urges Airlines To Offer Comparable Services, Review Airfares On Bangladesh Routes

In a letter issued on November 11, the aviation regulator raised concerns over the quality of aircraft and onboard services provided by some carriers on routes to and from Bangladesh compared with their other international destinations.

CAAB observed that some airlines were operating relatively lower-quality aircraft on Bangladesh routes and providing inferior passenger services than those offered on other international routes.

It asked the carriers to ensure that passengers travelling to and from Bangladesh receive the same standard of comfort and services available on their other international routes so that travellers are not subjected to service disparities based on destination.

The regulator also expressed concern over the condition of passenger cabins on some aircraft, where seats, floors, carpets, toilets, and tray tables were found to be inadequately cleaned and maintained.

Airlines have been asked to ensure thorough cleaning of aircraft cabins before every flight and maintain hygienic conditions throughout the journey to provide passengers with a comfortable travel environment.

On airfares, CAAB noted that ticket prices on some routes appear relatively high compared with travel distances and the services provided.

It urged carriers to review fares in consideration of travel distances and take necessary steps to ensure reasonable pricing.

The directive was signed by CAAB Member (Flight Standards and Regulations) Air Commodore Md. Monirul Islam and sent to domestic and foreign airlines operating in Bangladesh as well as the Airlines Operating Committee.

The authority said it would continue conducting inspections to monitor actual conditions and assess the quality of services provided by airlines.

It emphasized ensuring aircraft cleanliness, hygienic cabin environments, appropriate aircraft standards, reasonable fares, and safe and comfortable passenger services on all routes to and from Bangladesh.