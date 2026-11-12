Boston Masonry INC Outlines Its Chimney Masonry Services In Boston From Inspection To Final Review
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boston, MA - Boston homeowners now have a plain outline of what chimneys masonry services in Boston include. Boston Masonry INC has more than 20 years of experience. It has listed its chimney and fireplace services, the six steps each job follows and the way to book an inspection.
What the Chimney Work Covers
The company groups its chimney work into six areas. Owners can use the list to match a problem to a service.
Chimney construction and rebuilding.
Chimney repointing and crown restoration.
Liner repair, flue replacement and sealing.
Chimney cap installation and leak prevention.
Smoke and draft correction.
Masonry waterproofing for chimneys.
The waterproofing work uses professional-grade sealants and coatings. The company says these help protect mortar joints. They also help limit freeze-thaw damage. Boston winters are hard on brick, so this step matters to many owners.
Fireplace Services Sit Beside the Chimney Work
Many fireplace problems start at the chimney. The same crew handles both. The fireplace list includes custom indoor and outdoor fireplace design. It also includes brick and stone fireplace installation. Other items are firebox rebuilding, hearth upgrades, and fireplace repair and repointing. The crew also installs mantels and stone veneer.
A Six-Step Process for Each Job
The company says every chimney and fireplace project follows the same order.
Inspection and evaluation.
Planning and design.
Preparation and setup.
Masonry work.
Waterproofing and sealing.
Final review and cleanup.
The company states that it follows Massachusetts State Building Code provisions and NFPA standards. It also states that it is fully licensed and insured in Massachusetts.
How Booking Works
The company offers free, no-obligation estimates for chimney and fireplace projects. It says an inspection can usually be booked within two to three days. Work then starts within about a week of the inspection. The exact start depends on the size of the job. The schedule for a given home is set after the inspection.
The company also suggests an annual chimney and fireplace inspection. Owners who have not had one can start there.
About Boston Masonry INC
Boston Masonry INC is a masonry contractor serving Boston and the Greater Boston area. Its work covers chimneys, fireplaces, brick and stone, and waterproofing. The company lists its chimney and fireplace services on its website.
For more detail information visit:
What the Chimney Work Covers
The company groups its chimney work into six areas. Owners can use the list to match a problem to a service.
Chimney construction and rebuilding.
Chimney repointing and crown restoration.
Liner repair, flue replacement and sealing.
Chimney cap installation and leak prevention.
Smoke and draft correction.
Masonry waterproofing for chimneys.
The waterproofing work uses professional-grade sealants and coatings. The company says these help protect mortar joints. They also help limit freeze-thaw damage. Boston winters are hard on brick, so this step matters to many owners.
Fireplace Services Sit Beside the Chimney Work
Many fireplace problems start at the chimney. The same crew handles both. The fireplace list includes custom indoor and outdoor fireplace design. It also includes brick and stone fireplace installation. Other items are firebox rebuilding, hearth upgrades, and fireplace repair and repointing. The crew also installs mantels and stone veneer.
A Six-Step Process for Each Job
The company says every chimney and fireplace project follows the same order.
Inspection and evaluation.
Planning and design.
Preparation and setup.
Masonry work.
Waterproofing and sealing.
Final review and cleanup.
The company states that it follows Massachusetts State Building Code provisions and NFPA standards. It also states that it is fully licensed and insured in Massachusetts.
How Booking Works
The company offers free, no-obligation estimates for chimney and fireplace projects. It says an inspection can usually be booked within two to three days. Work then starts within about a week of the inspection. The exact start depends on the size of the job. The schedule for a given home is set after the inspection.
The company also suggests an annual chimney and fireplace inspection. Owners who have not had one can start there.
About Boston Masonry INC
Boston Masonry INC is a masonry contractor serving Boston and the Greater Boston area. Its work covers chimneys, fireplaces, brick and stone, and waterproofing. The company lists its chimney and fireplace services on its website.
For more detail information visit:
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