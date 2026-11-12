Childrens Dentist Shares Expert Tips For Better Oral Hygiene In Kids
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tooth decay is one of the most common long term conditions in children however most cases can be avoided with good routines & regular care. Here are some top tips to help you get started.
Start Before The Teeth Come Through
As soon as your baby has had their feed you can gently wipe their gums with a clean damp cloth to get rid of any leftover milk. Once their first tooth comes through (usually around 6 months) you can start brushing their teeth using a soft small headed brush.
Use The Right Amount Of Fluoride
You should use a smear of fluoride toothpaste (about the size of a grain of rice) for children under the age of 3. For children aged 3-6 years old a pea sized amount would be appropriate. They should expectorate the toothpaste but avoid rinsing their mouth to allow more time for the toothpaste to work.
Brush Or Supervise Until 8 Years Old
Most young children will not have the motor skills to reach all areas of their mouth so you should brush or supervise them brushing twice a day for 2 minutes focusing on the back molar teeth. You should start flossing when they have 2 teeth touching.
Be Mindful Of Their Diet
Limiting how often they are having acidic drinks or sticky snacks will help prevent tooth decay. Try to avoid giving them sugary products between meals as well as encourage them to drink water. This will reduce the amount of acid touching their teeth.
Early Appointments
We recommend seeing your child for the first time by their 1st birthday. Starting early means we can check their development, talk about any habits such as thumb sucking as well as make them feel familiar with us so future appointments aren't as daunting.
Prevention Is Key
In modern paediatric dentistry prevention is the key. We can apply sealants to protect the deep pits on their permanent molars. We can also apply fluoride varnishes to strengthen the enamel. We can also use silver diamine fluoride to stop early decay from developing without drilling. This is great for very young or anxious patients. We can also take digital x-rays to reduce the amount of radiation they receive.
Get Into A Routine
Children will always imitate behaviour so getting into a routine with them will help. Get them to brush their teeth with a timer or song & praise them for trying. If you would like individualised advice then speak to a childrens dentist. They can advise you based on your child's age, diet & risk.
Looking for a kid-friendly dentist? Check out children's dentist in Mitcham!
Start Before The Teeth Come Through
As soon as your baby has had their feed you can gently wipe their gums with a clean damp cloth to get rid of any leftover milk. Once their first tooth comes through (usually around 6 months) you can start brushing their teeth using a soft small headed brush.
Use The Right Amount Of Fluoride
You should use a smear of fluoride toothpaste (about the size of a grain of rice) for children under the age of 3. For children aged 3-6 years old a pea sized amount would be appropriate. They should expectorate the toothpaste but avoid rinsing their mouth to allow more time for the toothpaste to work.
Brush Or Supervise Until 8 Years Old
Most young children will not have the motor skills to reach all areas of their mouth so you should brush or supervise them brushing twice a day for 2 minutes focusing on the back molar teeth. You should start flossing when they have 2 teeth touching.
Be Mindful Of Their Diet
Limiting how often they are having acidic drinks or sticky snacks will help prevent tooth decay. Try to avoid giving them sugary products between meals as well as encourage them to drink water. This will reduce the amount of acid touching their teeth.
Early Appointments
We recommend seeing your child for the first time by their 1st birthday. Starting early means we can check their development, talk about any habits such as thumb sucking as well as make them feel familiar with us so future appointments aren't as daunting.
Prevention Is Key
In modern paediatric dentistry prevention is the key. We can apply sealants to protect the deep pits on their permanent molars. We can also apply fluoride varnishes to strengthen the enamel. We can also use silver diamine fluoride to stop early decay from developing without drilling. This is great for very young or anxious patients. We can also take digital x-rays to reduce the amount of radiation they receive.
Get Into A Routine
Children will always imitate behaviour so getting into a routine with them will help. Get them to brush their teeth with a timer or song & praise them for trying. If you would like individualised advice then speak to a childrens dentist. They can advise you based on your child's age, diet & risk.
Looking for a kid-friendly dentist? Check out children's dentist in Mitcham!
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