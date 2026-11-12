Aahwahan Foundation With The Support Of Tredence CSR Strengthens Care And Well-Being Of 96 Senior Citizens At Its Pune Old Age Home
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 12 November 2026: Aahwahan Foundation, with the support of Tredence CSR, is pleased to announce the launch of its 'Meethi Muskan' initiative, inaugurated at Jeshtarith Old Age Home, Sr. No. 256, Hissa No. 2/22, Plot No. 32, Lane No. 4, near IAF Station, Khese Park, Lohegaon, Pune, Maharashtra – 411032. The initiative aims to support senior citizens living in old age homes by improving their living conditions and providing essential assistance in areas such as food, healthcare, clothing, hygiene and overall well-being. At Pune Old Age Home, a total of 96 senior citizens benefited from the 'Meethi Muskan' initiative. The elderly residents of this old-age home come from underprivileged and economically disadvantaged backgrounds. They have spent most of their lives earning a living through daily wage and manual labour. At this stage of their lives, they are no longer able to work to support themselves or afford the care and medical treatment they need. Through this initiative, Aahwahan Foundation seeks to bring greater care, dignity, happiness and hope to elderly people who require continued support. The initiative is designed to provide consistent assistance while contributing to the overall physical, emotional and social well-being of senior citizens. Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder, Aahwahan Foundation, said, "Growing old should never mean growing lonely. Every senior citizen deserves to feel valued, respected and surrounded by compassion. Our visit to the old-age home in Pune was a reminder that while providing food, clothing and healthcare is essential, emotional support and companionship are equally important. Sometimes, a few moments of genuine conversation, a patient listener and a gesture of kindness can bring comfort to an elderly person's life and remind them that they are not forgotten."
Student volunteers from various colleges and universities across Pune are actively participating in these initiatives by engaging senior citizens in storytelling, gaming, painting, greeting-card making and handicraft activities. These interactions provide elderly residents with opportunities to share their experiences, express themselves creatively and build meaningful social connections. The involvement of young students also encourages intergenerational bonding, helping senior citizens feel valued, heard and emotionally connected. Dr. Pragya Malik, Clinical Psychologist, Pune, said, "Loneliness and social isolation can significantly affect the emotional well-being of senior citizens, sometimes contributing to depression and emotional distress. Meaningful social interactions and activities such as storytelling, painting and games can encourage self-expression, foster a sense of belonging and support better mental well-being in old age."
With the support of Tredence CSR, Aahwahan Foundation has adopted six old age homes across Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, & Kolkata. as part of the ongoing initiative. The program will focus on strengthening these homes and helping ensure that residents have access to essential resources and a more comfortable living environment. As an ongoing initiative, Aahwahan Foundation plans to expand Meethi Muskan to additional cities and old age homes across India. Through this continued expansion, the Foundation aims to reach more senior citizens and provide them with meaningful support tailored to their needs. 1``
Meethi Muskan is part of Aahwahan Foundation's continued efforts to work for vulnerable and underserved communities across India. The Foundation believes that supporting senior citizens requires more than meeting their basic needs-it also involves creating spaces where they can experience respect, companionship and dignity. The initiative reflects Aahwahan Foundation's broader commitment to social welfare and community development. By combining essential assistance with care and compassion, the Foundation aims to contribute towards creating happier, healthier and more dignified lives for senior citizens.
Student volunteers from various colleges and universities across Pune are actively participating in these initiatives by engaging senior citizens in storytelling, gaming, painting, greeting-card making and handicraft activities. These interactions provide elderly residents with opportunities to share their experiences, express themselves creatively and build meaningful social connections. The involvement of young students also encourages intergenerational bonding, helping senior citizens feel valued, heard and emotionally connected. Dr. Pragya Malik, Clinical Psychologist, Pune, said, "Loneliness and social isolation can significantly affect the emotional well-being of senior citizens, sometimes contributing to depression and emotional distress. Meaningful social interactions and activities such as storytelling, painting and games can encourage self-expression, foster a sense of belonging and support better mental well-being in old age."
With the support of Tredence CSR, Aahwahan Foundation has adopted six old age homes across Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, & Kolkata. as part of the ongoing initiative. The program will focus on strengthening these homes and helping ensure that residents have access to essential resources and a more comfortable living environment. As an ongoing initiative, Aahwahan Foundation plans to expand Meethi Muskan to additional cities and old age homes across India. Through this continued expansion, the Foundation aims to reach more senior citizens and provide them with meaningful support tailored to their needs. 1``
Meethi Muskan is part of Aahwahan Foundation's continued efforts to work for vulnerable and underserved communities across India. The Foundation believes that supporting senior citizens requires more than meeting their basic needs-it also involves creating spaces where they can experience respect, companionship and dignity. The initiative reflects Aahwahan Foundation's broader commitment to social welfare and community development. By combining essential assistance with care and compassion, the Foundation aims to contribute towards creating happier, healthier and more dignified lives for senior citizens.
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