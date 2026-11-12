NORBIT - Results For The Third Quarter Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 12 November 2026: In the third quarter, NORBIT recorded revenues of NOK 676.7 million, an increase of 34 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2025. Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 53 per cent to NOK 115.5 million, from NOK 75.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were NOK 1.12 for the third quarter, up from NOK 0.81 one year earlier.



The Oceans segment delivered revenues of NOK 260.6 million, an increase of 35 per cent from the same quarter of 2025, with an EBIT margin of 29 per cent. The acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares in Water Linked was completed 1 July.

The Connectivity segment reported NOK 148.3 million in revenues, an increase of 38 per cent from the third quarter of 2025, and an EBIT margin of 15 per cent.

The Connectivity segment entered into an agreement with Toll4Europe worth approximately NOK 325 million. Deliveries are scheduled to commence towards the end of Q4 2026, with the majority taking place in 2027. The Product Innovation & Realization (PIR) segment saw revenues of NOK 286.2 million, representing an increase of 28 per cent, with an EBIT margin of 16 per cent.

"All segments contributed to growth in the quarter, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our diversified business model. We are grateful for the continued trust of our customers and the commitment of all our colleagues," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Due to the strong balance sheet and financial position of NORBIT, the board of directors decided to resolve an additional dividend of NOK 2.00 per share based on the financial year 2025, bringing the total dividend to NOK 7.00 per share for the said year.

The outlook for the fourth quarter is solid, and NORBIT expects full-year revenues in the range of NOK 3.0 - 3.1 billion, and an EBIT margin of 21 - 22 per cent for 2026, including contribution and the related transaction costs from the latest acquisition Water Linked.

“Well into the final quarter of the year, typically our busiest, we are experiencing strong momentum across the group. Positive underlying drivers across our markets, combined with NORBIT's increasing scale, are creating opportunities to strengthen our position in the verticals we serve.

Our vertically integrated business model brings together skilled R&D engineers, in-house industrial manufacturing capabilities and deep domain knowledge, continuously developed through close dialogue with customers around the world. Continued investments in capacity and people further strengthen our ability to address customer needs on a larger scale.

Our strategic priority is to leverage these capabilities to deliver on our growth strategy: broaden our product offering and expand our customer base through market-driven innovation, bringing tailored technology to carefully selected applications. We are experiencing that our continued growth and the increased scale of our operations make us relevant to a broader customer base and position us to pursue a wider range of opportunities, creating new possibilities to Explore More,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Attached is the report for the third quarter and the presentation material.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 08:30 CET, followed by a Q&A session.

Please use the following link to register for the webcast:

For further queries, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 750 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information:

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations, at NORBIT ASA, on 12 November 2026 at 07:00 CET.

Attachments



NORBIT Q3 2026 Report NORBIT Q3 2026 Presentation