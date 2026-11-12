Bigbank AS Results For October 2026

The loan portfolio increased by 36 million euros during the month. Growth was driven by the business loan portfolio, which grew by 23 million euros, the home loan portfolio, which increased by 7 million euros, and the consumer loan portfolio, which grew by 6 million euros.



The deposit portfolio grew by 161 million euros in October. Growth was primarily driven by the term deposit portfolio, which increased by 109 million euros. The savings deposit portfolio grew by 39 million euros, while current account balances increased by 11 million euros during the month. The number of customers actively using Bigbank for daily banking also continued to grow at an accelerating pace.



Net interest income increased mainly due to the expanding loan portfolio, while Euribor also had a positive impact. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 17.5 million euros during the first ten months of the year, representing growth of 20%.



The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. Despite the growth in the volume of the loan portfolio, the total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions decreased by 2.4 million euros (-24%) compared to the first ten months of the previous year. The share of non-performing loans (Stage 3) amounted to 3.0% of total loan receivables at the end of October.



Bigbank employed 761 people at the end of October. The expansion of the team continued, and team growth together with salary increases resulted in a 7.1-million-euro increase in personnel expenses during the first ten months of the year compared to the same period last year. Administrative expenses increased by 3.7 million euros over the same period.



Net profit for October amounted to 4.3 million euros, representing one of the highest monthly profits of the year so far. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the decline in expected credit loss expenses resulting from the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a more positive impact on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Net profit for the Group for the first ten months of the year increased by 1.1 million euros compared to the same period in 2025.



Bigbank's key financial indicators for October 2026: