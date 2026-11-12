Bigbank AS Results For October 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) October 2026 was a month of continued growth and strong profitability for Bigbank.
The loan portfolio increased by 36 million euros during the month. Growth was driven by the business loan portfolio, which grew by 23 million euros, the home loan portfolio, which increased by 7 million euros, and the consumer loan portfolio, which grew by 6 million euros.
The deposit portfolio grew by 161 million euros in October. Growth was primarily driven by the term deposit portfolio, which increased by 109 million euros. The savings deposit portfolio grew by 39 million euros, while current account balances increased by 11 million euros during the month. The number of customers actively using Bigbank for daily banking also continued to grow at an accelerating pace.
Net interest income increased mainly due to the expanding loan portfolio, while Euribor also had a positive impact. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 17.5 million euros during the first ten months of the year, representing growth of 20%.
The credit quality of the loan portfolio remained strong. Despite the growth in the volume of the loan portfolio, the total expense on the net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions decreased by 2.4 million euros (-24%) compared to the first ten months of the previous year. The share of non-performing loans (Stage 3) amounted to 3.0% of total loan receivables at the end of October.
Bigbank employed 761 people at the end of October. The expansion of the team continued, and team growth together with salary increases resulted in a 7.1-million-euro increase in personnel expenses during the first ten months of the year compared to the same period last year. Administrative expenses increased by 3.7 million euros over the same period.
Net profit for October amounted to 4.3 million euros, representing one of the highest monthly profits of the year so far. The increase in net interest income driven by business growth, together with the decline in expected credit loss expenses resulting from the strong quality of the loan portfolio, had a more positive impact on profitability than the increase in personnel and administrative expenses. Net profit for the Group for the first ten months of the year increased by 1.1 million euros compared to the same period in 2025.
Bigbank's key financial indicators for October 2026:
Customer deposits and loans received increased by 913 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.7 billion euros (+33%). Loans to customers grew by 694 million euros year-on-year, reaching 3.3 billion euros (+27%). Net interest income amounted to 11.6 million euros in October and 105.6 million euros for the first ten months of the year. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 17.5 million euros (+20%). The net allowance for expected credit losses and provisions totalled 7.6 million euros for the first ten months, 2.4 million euros less than in the same period last year (-24%). Net profit for October was 4.3 million euros. Net profit for the first ten months amounted to 34.4 million euros, increasing by 1.1 million euros compared to the same period in 2025 (+3%). Return on equity (ROE) for October was 15.8%.
| Income statement, in thousands of euros
| Oct 2026
| YTD26
| YTD25
| Difference YoY
| Total net operating income, incl.
| 13,098
| 110,594
| 95,866
| 14,728
| +15%
| Net interest income
| 11,579
| 105,579
| 88,112
| 17,467
| +20%
| Net fee and commission income
| 653
| 7,606
| 8,781
| -1,174
| -13%
| Total expenses, incl.
| -6,778
| -59,385
| -44,575
| -14,810
| +33%
| Salaries and associated charges
| -3,824
| -34,740
| -27,618
| -7,121
| +26%
| Administrative expenses
| -2,099
| -13,651
| -9,998
| -3,653
| +37%
| Profit before loss allowances
| 6,321
| 51,209
| 51,292
| -82
| -0%
| Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses
| -1,070
| -7,605
| -10,054
| 2,449
| -24%
| Income tax expense
| -988
| -9,243
| -7,974
| -1,268
| +16%
| Profit for the period
| 4,263
| 34,362
| 33,263
| 1,098
| +3%
|
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| Business volumes, in thousands of euros
| Oct 2026
| YTD26
| YTD25
| Difference YoY
| Customer deposits and loans received
| 3,692,288
| 3,692,288
| 2,779,172
| 913,116
| +33%
| Loans to customers
| 3,308,046
| 3,308,046
| 2,614,426
| 693,620
| +27%
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| Key figures
| Oct 2026
| YTD26
| YTD25
| Difference YoY
| ROE
| 15.8%
| 13.2%
| 14.1%
| -0.9pp
| Cost / income ratio (C/I)
| 51.7%
| 53.7%
| 46.5%
| +7.2pp
| Net promoter score (NPS)
| 54
| 57
| 59
| -2
Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 October 2026, the bank's total assets amounted to 4.2 billion euros, with equity of 325 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 242,000 active customers and employs more than 750 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.
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