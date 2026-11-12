The Net Asset Value Of The Eften Real Estate Fund AS Share Increased By 0.7% In October, Amounting To €20.55 At The End Of The Month
The LTV of the bank loans of the Group's subsidiaries was 40.9% at the end of October (end of September: 41.0%) and the weighted average interest rate on loans was 4.4% (end of September: 4.36%). The Fund's consolidated cash balance at the end of the month was €21,269 thousand.
In the ten months of 2026, the Fund earned consolidated rental income totalling €28.12 million, 6.6% more than in the same period last year. Consolidated EBITDA for the ten months was €23.85 million, 7.6% (€1.7 million) more than a year earlier. Of the EBITDA increase, €969 thousand was contributed by the Magistral shopping centre acquired in June. The EBITDA of like-for-like investment properties increased by €843 thousand, or 4.0%.
For the ten months of this year, the Fund's consolidated adjusted cash flow (EBITDA less loan principal repayments, interest expenses and the income tax expense of Lithuanian subsidiaries) was €12.30 million, 14.9% more than in the same period last year. Based on the ten-month results, the Fund has earned a potential gross dividend of 83.93 cents per share for investors, 12.2% more than a year earlier (74.83 cents). According to preliminary calculations, EfTEN Real Estate Fund will be able to pay a net dividend of €1.22 per share in spring 2027, which is 1.7% more than in 2026.
The Fund's net asset value (NAV) per share was €20.55 as at 31.10.2026, 0.7% more than at the end of September.
Marilin Hein
CFO
Tel. +372 6559 515
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