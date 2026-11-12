Banqup Group Reports 43,0% Yoy Subscription Revenue Growth In 9M 2026
|Thousands of Euro
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change (%)
|Group revenue and income from client money
|34.050
|30.781
|+10,6%
|Digital revenue
|31.199
|26.815
|+16,3%
|Subscription
|11.566
|8.087
|+43,0%
|Transaction
|12.322
|11.724
|+5,1%
|Of which income from client money
|1.193
|994
|+20,0%
|Other
|7.310
|7.004
|+4,4%
|Traditional communication revenue
|2.851
|3.965
|-28,1%
|Digital gross profit (incl. net income from client money)
|18.915
|16.182
|+16,9%
|Digital gross margin
|60,6%
|60,3%
|+0,3%pts
|Annual Recurring Digital Revenue
|44.408
|37.233
|+19,3%
Guidance
[INSIDE INFORMATION] The Company updates its guidance for Annual Recurring Digital Revenue (ARR) growth to approximately 20% by year-end, in line with current trading. This revision primarily reflects a reassessment of OCR services involving human intervention (“Human-in-the-Loop”), which, in certain markets, will no longer be offered due to their limited contribution margins. This decision is consistent with the Group's strategic focus on improving the quality of its revenue base, prioritising higher-margin recurring digital services and strengthening its path towards sustainable profitability.
Given the change in the scope of the continuing activities, the Company withdraws its guidance of an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 3% of revenue.
Financial Calendar
25 February 2027: Publication of the FY 2026 Financial results (webcast)
20 April 2027: Publication of 2026 Annual Report
Contact
David Geleyn
Investor Relations - Banqup Group
...
About Banqup Group
Banqup Group empowers businesses to thrive by simplifying financial flows through an innovative, secure all-in-one platform for e-invoicing, e-payment, e-reporting, and e-trust solutions with built-in compliance at its core. Headquartered in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels (BANQ), the group has pioneered digital transformation since 2001. Today, as a specialized European fintech provider, Banqup links companies, accounting networks, banks, ERP systems, and tax authorities to turn administrative complexity into a frictionless, connected trade ecosystem. To learn more about Banqup Group and our software solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
1 Excludes discontinued operations in 2026 from the print business in Belgium, the Baltic operations, and the Balkan entities. Client money is considered as an integral component of our business model and is presented as part of our operations business flows.
Attachment
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2026_11_12 - Banqup Group Press Release Q3 2026
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