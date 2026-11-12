TGS Awarded OBN Contract Offshore Namibia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an OBN contract offshore Namibia. A deep-water crew is scheduled to mobilize in Q4, with the contract expected to have a duration of approximately 120 days.Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, " We are very pleased to secure this OBN contract offshore Namibia for a repeat customer, providing visibility for one of our OBN crews into Q2 next year. There is an improving pipeline of OBN opportunities for 2027, with activity predominantly centered around the South Atlantic basins. We look forward to leveraging our acquisition capabilities to deliver timely, high-quality data to support the client in making informed decisions for further field development.”

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

...

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.