CTO Strengthens European Tourism Push Following Major Caribbean Showing At WTM London

Caribbean tourism leaders aboard the Sunborn London Yacht Hotel for the CTO-ICF Tourism Visionaries Circle during World Travel Market London 2026

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), working in partnership with the CTO Chapter UK & Europe, is expanding efforts to generate more tourism business from the United Kingdom and Europe, building on a major regional presence at World Travel Market (WTM) London and plans for increased trade, airline and consumer engagement in 2027.The Nov. 3-5 event featured the largest CTO Caribbean Pavilion in about two decades, with seven national tourism organizations and seven commercial partners exhibiting under the regional banner. Another seven CTO member destinations were represented independently at the show, underscoring the Caribbean's broad engagement with the international travel industry.The expanded pavilion brought together CTO members Anguilla Tourist Board, Grenada Tourism Authority, Nevis Tourism Authority, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority and Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd. The Aruba Tourism Authority also participated in the pavilion.Elsewhere on the exhibition floor, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Belize Tourism Board, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Guyana Tourism Authority, Jamaica Tourist Board and Saint Lucia Tourism Authority maintained their own presence.Together, the participating destinations highlighted the Caribbean's commitment to strengthening relationships with international travel buyers and securing a greater share of business from European markets.“The ambition is clear: to translate the Caribbean's collective voice into greater commercial influence, stronger market access and tangible business growth for our destinations,” said Florian Valmy-Devillers, director of business development for the CTO Chapter UK & Europe.The chapter's 2027 program calls for expanded destination roadshows, international trade engagement, consumer marketing, media outreach and industry training. Strengthening relationships with airlines, tour operators and travel distributors will be a priority as the Caribbean seeks to improve market access, stimulate demand and create new commercial opportunities for member destinations.The collaboration between CTO and the CTO Chapter UK & Europe provided a coordinated regional platform at WTM London while allowing individual destinations to promote their distinct tourism products and experiences.“WTM London 2026 has been an important milestone for the Caribbean and a clear demonstration of what we can achieve when the region comes together with a shared purpose,” Valmy-Devillers said.Beyond the exhibition floor, CTO advanced the region's interests in high-level discussions on tourism growth, climate resilience, destination competitiveness and changing traveler expectations.CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper participated in the WTM Experience Hub session,“Ready Before the Rush,” which examined how destinations can prepare for tourism growth while managing pressures on infrastructure, resources and local communities.The organization also took part in the WTM Ministers' Summit, organized in collaboration with UN Tourism and the World Travel & Tourism Council. The gathering brought together 60 ministers to examine international cooperation and the development of more resilient, regenerative tourism destinations.A further outcome of CTO's London engagements will be a joint working paper with international consulting firm ICF, designed to help Caribbean destinations respond to evolving European travel preferences and strengthen their competitiveness.The initiative follows the Nov. 5 CTO-ICF Tourism Visionaries Circle at the Sunborn London Yacht Hotel, which convened about 30 Caribbean tourism ministers, CEOs, tourism directors and senior industry representatives.Held under the theme“What Does Europe Want Next? Reimagining the Caribbean for the Conscious Traveler,” the roundtable explored how destinations can respond to growing interest in sustainability, authentic cultural experiences, climate resilience and tourism that delivers greater benefits to local businesses and communities.Travel technology company Amadeus presented research on European traveler behavior and emerging market trends, while Travelzoo examined differences between U.S. and European travelers and the opportunities these create for Caribbean destinations.The forthcoming working paper will draw on the discussions and market intelligence to identify practical approaches to tourism development, destination positioning and investment.Climate adaptation was another priority. On Nov. 4, Narendra Ramgulam, CTO's deputy director of sustainable tourism, participated in an ICF Tourism Visionaries Circle discussion focused on preparing destinations and tourism businesses for climate-related disruptions.“Climate risk is tourism risk. Our ability to adapt and build resilience will increasingly determine the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of our destinations,” Ramgulam said.The London engagements support CTO's Reimagine Plan 2025-2027, which places sustainable and regenerative tourism, market competitiveness, tourism intelligence and people development among the organization's strategic priorities.PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured at the Caribbean Tourism Organization Pavilion during World Travel Market London 2026 are (from left) Nadine Rankin, chapter manager, CTO Chapter UK & Europe; Florian Valmy-Devillers, business development director, CTO Chapter UK & Europe; Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO secretary-general and CEO; Taraneh Azimi, CTO business development and marketing manager; and Narendra Ramgulam, CTO deputy director of sustainable tourism.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private-sector allied members. CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning and execution, and research and information technology.CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email:...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Heather Gibbs

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CTO strengthens European tourism push following major Caribbean showing at WTM London News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.