Space Coast Soccer Club Selects GO To Market Solutions To Tell Its Story

Rendering of the planned 8,000-seat Space Coast Soccer Club stadium and surrounding mixed-use district in Melbourne, Florida. Source: Space Coast CRE

From left: John Bonner, Founder and Chairman, Space Coast Soccer Club; Adam Martingano, Founder, GO To Market Solutions; Tommy Bonner, Founder, Space Coast Soccer Club; Adrian Heath, Sporting Director, Space Coast Soccer Club.

The professional soccer club taps a hometown Melbourne agency to lead storytelling, social media, video and web as it builds toward its first season

- John Bonner, Founder and Chairman, Space Coast Soccer Club

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Space Coast Soccer Club, the professional soccer club being built on Florida's Space Coast, today named GO To Market Solutions (GO) its official marketing partner. The agency, based in Melbourne, will lead the club's storytelling, social media, video, website and public relations as the club builds toward its first season.

Most clubs introduce themselves on match day. Space Coast Soccer Club is inviting fans in from the ground up. GO will produce a monthly video series following the founders, the coaching staff and the community behind the club, building toward a feature-length release. Supporters will get a front-row seat to the stadium plans, the key hires and the milestones as they happen.

"We are building this club for the Space Coast, so we wanted a team from the Space Coast telling the story," said John Bonner, Founder and Chairman of Space Coast Soccer Club. "Every game will matter. Every step before the first one matters too. GO knows this community and knows how to bring people along for the journey."

The club's home will be a new stadium on a 53.8 acre site on NASA Boulevard in Melbourne, across from the airport. The effort is led by founders John Bonner, co-creator of Orlando City SC, and Tommy Bonner, with Adrian Heath, the club's Sporting Director, who led Orlando City into MLS.

"We're based right here on the Space Coast, so this one is personal for our team," said Adam Martingano, founder of GO To Market Solutions. "Our job is to help fans get to know the people behind the club and give them a reason to show up long before the first whistle."

Fans can follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X at @spacecoastsc, and join the list at spacecoastsc for season ticket news and fan events.

About Space Coast Soccer Club

Our vision is to build a soccer club deeply rooted in Florida's Space Coast identity in Brevard County, where every match celebrates our community's spirit of innovation, unity and relentless pursuit of pushing beyond boundaries, making Space Coast Soccer Club the region's proud beacon for elite soccer and shared inspiration. Space Coast Soccer Club has a long term vision for growth that includes building on the existing youth soccer participation, introducing a women's team and building a high capacity stadium. Learn more at spacecoastsc.

About GO To Market Solutions

GO To Market Solutions is a marketing and branding agency based in Melbourne, Florida, serving businesses across Brevard County. GO provides brand identity, website design, social media marketing, video production and public relations through an in-house team of specialists. Learn more at gotomarket.

Arianny Reyes

GO To Market Solutions

+1 321-366-0941

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Space Coast Soccer Club Selects GO To Market Solutions to Tell Its Story News Provided By Go To Market Solutions November 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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