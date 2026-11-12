Thanksgiving No-Stress Feast Orders Close Nov. 22 - The Delish Dish Advises

No-Stress Feast Holiday Menu for The Delish Dish

The Delish Dish reminds Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky hosts to order its 2026 Thanksgiving No-Stress Feast by noon, Sunday, November 22nd.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Delish Dish is reminding Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky hosts that orders for its 2026 Thanksgiving No-Stress Feast must be placed by noon on Sunday, November 22, 2026, ahead of pickup and delivery scheduled for Wednesday, November 25. The deadline gives hosts a firm window to finalize plans for a Thanksgiving meal they would rather not cook themselves.

More information is available at .

Hosting Thanksgiving typically means grocery runs and hours at the stove on top of welcoming guests and managing a packed household schedule, with cleanup still waiting at the end of the day. Ordering a fully prepared, from-scratch meal allows a host to spend the day with family instead of tending multiple pots at once, and The Delish Dish designed its Thanksgiving menu around that exact trade-off.

The 2026 lineup spans breakfast, salads, entrees, sides, and desserts, with half pans serving 12 guests and full pans serving 24. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese French Toast Casserole provides a make-ahead option for houseguests waking up before the main event, while the Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast anchors the entree selection alongside choices like Honey-Bourbon Ham and Butternut Squash Lasagna Rolls. Homemade gravy and a jar of Made by Mavis Cranberry Pear Chutney round out the spread as finishing touches.

Pickup and delivery run from 9 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the day before Thanksgiving, and every order arrives with heating instructions for finishing dishes at home. That one-day buffer gives hosts time to store the food properly before serving it on Thanksgiving Day itself.

Food safety guidance applies regardless of where a Thanksgiving meal originates. According to FoodSafety, perishable dishes should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours, and that window shrinks to one hour when temperatures climb above 90°F. For leftovers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends refrigerating or freezing food within that same two-hour span, using covered, shallow containers so it cools quickly and safely. Pairing those habits with the reheating instructions included in each order helps hosts carry the meal safely from pickup through leftovers.

Hosts who want to secure the 2026 Thanksgiving No-Stress Feast should place orders before the noon, November 22 cutoff. Orders can be placed by calling 859-250-0881, emailing..., or ordering directly online. The Delish Dish, a catering company serving Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky since 2012, built this seasonal menu to give hosts a simpler path through the holiday.

For the full Thanksgiving menu and other seasonal offerings, visit .

Mavis Linnemann-Clark

The Delish Dish

+1 8592500881

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Thanksgiving No-Stress Feast Orders Close Nov. 22 - The Delish Dish Advises News Provided By Agency VISIBLE November 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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