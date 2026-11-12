Melanie Elaine, Founder UluRx

Phoenix compounding pharmacy compares five prescription hair loss options for women 45+ on ingredients, strengths, bottle size and checkout commitment.

- Melanie Elaine, Founder, UluRxPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UluRx, a LegitScript-certified compounding pharmacy based in Phoenix, has published a side-by-side comparison of five prescription hair loss treatments marketed to women over 45, including its own. The guide compares each option on the questions a buyer cannot easily answer from advertising: what is in the bottle, at what strength, how many milliliters a month contains, who compounds the formula, and what the buyer commits to at checkout.The comparison covers Hers, Happy Head, Musely, Ro and UluRx. Every price and ingredient was taken from each company's own product, pricing or help pages, and the guide states where a company does not publish a figure rather than estimating it.Among the findings, checked again against each company's live pages in November 2026: three of the five do not publish the bottle volume behind their monthly price, which makes a per-milliliter cost impossible to calculate. Two publish no ingredient strengths at all, and a third publishes the strength of only one of its actives. Three quote a monthly price that is not what the buyer pays at checkout: one bills three months at a time, one says the price depends on the plan purchased, and one no longer shows a price on the product page and states that all sales are final. UluRx is the only one of the five that names the pharmacists who compound each formula.The guide also explains why hair loss treatment for women changes after 45. As estrogen declines, the hair follicle's growth phase shortens and follicles miniaturize, which is why medications that worked for a woman at 35 often stop being enough, and why anti-androgen ingredients avoided in women who could become pregnant become options after menopause.'When my own hair started thinning after 45, every company said starting at some number a month. None of them said how many milliliters that was or what percentage of anything was in it,' said Melanie Elaine, founder of UluRx.'Choosing a hair loss serum can be confusing and overwhelming. But the label math should be simple and transparent. Our high-concentration latanoprost formulas cost more per milliliter than anything else on the page, and the guide says so,' Elaine said.UluRx compounds each hair formula per patient after a U.S.-licensed physician reviews the woman's questionnaire; a doctor's prescription is required for every purchase. The pharmacy does not require a subscription or multi-month commitment, and it compounds its hair formulas without propylene glycol, the ingredient most often associated with the scalp itching and flaking reported with standard minoxidil solutions. The questionnaire asks whether the woman's scalp is dry, oily or normal, and the formula is made in the matching base.The pharmacy's guarantee covers its work rather than results. If the bottle a woman receives does not match the preferences she wrote on her questionnaire, UluRx reformulates it free within 30 days.'We don't guarantee results, and neither can anyone else, because a dead follicle needs a hair transplant, not a serum,' Elaine said.The full comparison, including a table of price per milliliter and directed use for each product, is published at . A companion guide for women who have already tried Hers is at .About UluRxUluRx is a LegitScript-certified compounding pharmacy in Phoenix, Arizona, that builds prescription hair growth formulas for women 45 and over whose minoxidil, Nutrafol, or Hers did not deliver. Each formula is compounded per patient by licensed pharmacists after a U.S.-licensed physician reviews her case; a doctor's prescription is required for every purchase. No subscription is required. UluRx also compounds prescription skincare for the same women. Founded in 2018 by Melanie Elaine, the pharmacy operates online only and ships within the United States. More at .

Melanie Elaine

UluRx

+1 602-315-1530

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UluRx publishes price-per-milliliter guide to hair loss treatments for women 45+ News Provided By UluRx November 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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