Beyond The Warehouse: How AI And Data Are Reshaping Global Supply Chains

Bagged apparel fills shelves of storage bins at a Bergen Logistics fulfillment center, where packing stations line a conveyor. The company says knowing where inventory sits across warehouses and markets now matters as much as having the space to store it.

Charles Ickes, Chief Executive Officer

Expandable roller conveyors carry orders through a Bergen Logistics fulfillment center. The company pairs its warehouses with CloudX Systems, its own warehouse management software, so clients can track inventory and orders across markets.

Bergen Logistics CEO Charles Ickes on why data visibility, connected systems and AI now matter as much as warehouse capacity in global fulfillment.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The hardest part of global logistics is no longer finding enough warehouse space. Bergen Logistics is a third-party logistics provider that pairs physical fulfillment with its own warehouse management platform, CloudX Systems. For the company, the bigger challenge is connecting operations, technology and data across increasingly complex fulfillment networks.For decades, the industry was defined by physical infrastructure. Warehouses, transportation networks and geographic coverage determined how efficiently businesses could store inventory and move products. That model is evolving, and artificial intelligence, cloud-based platforms and integrated warehouse management systems are becoming central to the shift.Complexity outgrows the warehouseCompanies are expanding across international markets, e-commerce platforms, wholesale distribution and physical retail, and their supply chains are becoming harder to manage. Inventory may be distributed across multiple countries. Orders arrive through different channels, and customer expectations keep rising.A single brand may need to fulfill direct-to-consumer orders, supply wholesale partners, replenish retail stores and sell through online marketplaces. Each channel has its own requirements, from delivery speed and inventory allocation to retailer compliance and shipment volumes. Managing all of it across countries adds another layer of complexity.Modern logistics now depends on an interconnected network of warehouse management systems, enterprise platforms, transportation providers and e-commerce channels. Yet many businesses still operate with fragmented information spread across different systems and locations.Fragmented data slows every decisionFor companies expanding internationally, that fragmentation has a cost. Inventory visibility becomes harder, reporting takes longer and coordinating fulfillment across markets requires additional resources.Businesses need to know where inventory is located, how orders are progressing and how fulfillment operations are performing in each market. When that information is scattered, decision-making suffers.“Logistics has become inseparable from technology,” says Charles Ickes, CEO of Bergen Logistics.“Our clients need more than warehouse capacity. They need visibility into their data, systems that communicate with each other, and operations that can adapt as their businesses evolve.”That emphasis on data reflects a wider change in how logistics performance is measured. Moving products efficiently is still the baseline. But businesses increasingly need systems that support faster decisions, operational transparency and the ability to adapt as commercial requirements change.One environment, not separate partsThe conventional approach treats warehouse operations, business processes and data as separate components, each managed independently. Connected technology ecosystems offer an alternative by bringing operational information into a more unified environment.Bergen Logistics, part of the international Elanders Group, is one example. It specializes in fashion, apparel, beauty and lifestyle brands and combines its fulfillment operations with warehouse management technology through CloudX Systems.Integrated systems help businesses maintain a more consistent view of operations. Cloud-based technology lets authorized teams access information across locations.“It's about connecting processes, technology, and data to deliver greater flexibility, control, and real business value,” says Ickes.AI becomes the next layerArtificial intelligence adds another dimension to connected logistics systems. Traditional warehouse management platforms have focused mainly on tracking inventory, orders and operational transactions. AI-enabled technologies can build on that information to identify patterns, analyze demand and support more sophisticated planning.Predictive analytics, for example, can help businesses anticipate inventory requirements across regions and evaluate where products should be positioned within fulfillment networks. AI-assisted order routing can weigh inventory availability, customer location, warehouse capacity and transportation requirements when evaluating fulfillment options.Those capabilities are particularly relevant for international businesses managing multiple distribution channels and fluctuating demand across markets.Another emerging area involves AI-powered agents and conversational interfaces. Rather than manually navigating multiple platforms, operations or customer service teams could use intelligent assistants to retrieve shipment updates, review inventory information or investigate fulfillment exceptions.Emerging technologies such as the Model Context Protocol may also make it easier for AI applications to connect with enterprise systems and authorized business data. These applications are still evolving across the industry. But they point toward AI as an additional intelligence layer supporting logistics operations, not a replacement for existing infrastructure.Mid-market brands gain room to growTechnology is also changing how businesses approach international expansion. For mid-sized companies seeking growth abroad, integration can be particularly valuable. It offers greater operational flexibility without requiring them to develop extensive logistics infrastructure independently.Connected warehouse management technology helps coordinate workflows across channels, providing more consistent inventory information and supporting configurable fulfillment processes. Combined with international logistics capabilities, it can give mid-market brands the flexibility to enter new markets, manage complex distribution networks and maintain visibility across global operations.The warehouse still mattersTechnology alone does not move products. Warehouses, transportation networks and experienced operational teams remain essential. The real opportunity lies in combining those physical capabilities with reliable data and intelligent software to create more connected, flexible and efficient supply chains.The next stage of supply chain transformation is likely to be shaped by closer integration between AI, operational data and global fulfillment infrastructure. Predictive analytics and AI-powered tools may improve how businesses anticipate demand, access information and respond to operational challenges. Connected platforms can help translate those insights into more coordinated fulfillment decisions.For growing businesses competing internationally, visibility and flexibility across markets may become as important as warehouse capacity itself. The future of logistics will not be defined by technology replacing physical infrastructure. It will depend on how effectively businesses connect processes, technology, data and global fulfillment networks to manage complexity and support growth.About Bergen LogisticsBergen Logistics is a global third-party logistics provider specializing in fashion, apparel, beauty and lifestyle brands. Part of the international Elanders Group, the company combines physical fulfillment operations with warehouse management technology through CloudX Systems, its WMS platform. It helps brands connect processes, technology and data to support flexible, efficient growth across global fulfillment networks.

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Beyond the warehouse: How AI and data are reshaping global supply chains News Provided By The Executive Insight November 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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