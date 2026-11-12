Swastham Appoints Dr. Sunil Deshmukh To Board And Rich Brady As Strategic Advisor

Dr. Sunil Deshmukh

Mr. Rich Brady

Global leaders bring decades of experience in governance, strategy, and finance to advance Swastham's AI-driven lifestyle medicine platform.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Swastham Strengthens Global Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Sunil Deshmukh to Board of Directors and Rich Brady as Strategic Board AdvisorAccomplished leaders bring decades of international experience in corporate governance, financial management, business strategy, and organizational leadership to support Swastham's mission of making lifestyle medicine accessible through AI.Swastham today announced the appointment of Dr. Sunil Deshmukh to the Board of Directors of Sucheta Swastham Private Limited, India, and Rich Brady as Strategic Board Advisor to Swastham, Inc., USA. These appointments further strengthen Swastham's strategic leadership as the company develops and scales its AI-powered platform to make expert-led lifestyle medicine accessible to millions of people worldwide.The appointments bring together extensive experience in global business leadership, corporate governance, financial management, and organizational strategy. Both leaders will contribute to Swastham's long-term growth strategy as it advances a technology platform designed to help healthcare experts scale their proven lifestyle medicine protocols through governed AI, personalized digital engagement, and human expert oversight.Dr. Sunil Deshmukh - Board of Directors, Sucheta Swastham Private LimitedDr. Sunil Deshmukh brings more than 30 years of international leadership experience spanning business management, corporate strategy, governance, and executive development. He currently serves as Co-President of EMCC Asia Pacific, Global Board Director of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), and Managing Partner of Sunil Deshmukh C-Suite Lab.Dr. Sunil previously served as IMA Global Chair for 2024–25 and has held senior leadership positions with organizations including AM International Holdings – Singapore, Indo-Jordan Chemicals, McDonald's India, and Foster's India.His extensive experience in global business operations, board governance, and strategic leadership will support Swastham as it strengthens its organizational foundations, expands its partnerships, and pursues sustainable international growth.Rich Brady - Strategic Board Advisor, Swastham, Inc.Rich Brady is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel, business executive, and governance leader with extensive experience in financial management, strategy, and organizational leadership.He currently serves as CEO of the Society of Defense Financial Management, a global professional association focused on advancing financial excellence across the defense sector.Rich's distinguished career spans military command, international affairs, corporate governance, and financial leadership. As Strategic Board Advisor, he will bring valuable perspectives on organizational strategy, financial stewardship, leadership development, and building scalable, resilient organizations.His experience leading complex organizations and navigating strategic challenges will help guide Swastham as it builds the foundation for long-term growth.Strengthening Swastham's Next Phase of GrowthSwastham is building an AI-powered platform that enables health experts to transform their proven lifestyle medicine protocols into scalable, personalized digital programs. By combining expert-developed knowledge, governed AI, human oversight, and continuous engagement, the platform seeks to expand access to lifestyle-based care for chronic conditions and other health challenges.The company is initially focused on metabolic and musculoskeletal health, including diabetes, obesity, and joint and muscle health, with a broader vision of expanding access to evidence-based lifestyle medicine globally."We are delighted to welcome Dr. Sunil Deshmukh and Rich Brady to Swastham at this important stage of our journey," said Sucheta Godbole Deshpande, Co-founder and CEO of Swastham. "Dr. Sunil's extensive experience in global business leadership, governance, and strategy, combined with Rich's distinguished background in financial management and organizational leadership, will be invaluable as we build a responsible, scalable AI-driven health platform. Their guidance will help us accelerate our mission while maintaining strong governance, operational discipline, and a long-term commitment to meaningful health impact.""I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Sucheta Swastham Private Limited at an exciting stage in the company's journey," said Dr. Sunil Deshmukh. "Swastham has a compelling vision of combining the knowledge and experience of health experts with the power of AI to make lifestyle medicine accessible to millions of people. I look forward to working with Sucheta and the leadership team to help translate this vision into a scalable, sustainable business with meaningful impact on people's lives.""I am honored to support Swastham as a Strategic Board Advisor," said Rich Brady. "The company is addressing an important challenge in healthcare by using technology to extend the reach of trusted health experts. Building a successful organization around this vision requires strong leadership, sound governance, and disciplined execution. I look forward to contributing my experience and working with the team as Swastham grows and expands its impact."With these appointments, Swastham continues to strengthen its leadership and governance as it prepares for the next phase of platform development, strategic partnerships, and market expansion.About SwasthamSwastham, Inc., USA, and Sucheta Swastham Private Limited, India, are building an AI-driven health technology platform to make lifestyle medicine accessible at scale. The platform enables healthcare experts to transform proven lifestyle protocols into personalized digital care programs using governed AI, human expert oversight, and continuous user engagement.Focused initially on metabolic health and musculoskeletal conditions, Swastham aims to make expert-led lifestyle care more accessible, affordable, and scalable across geographies and languages.Media ContactRahul DeshpandeCo-founder, SwasthamEmail:...Website:

Rahul Deshpande

Swastham, Inc.

+1 408-775-1384

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Swastham Appoints Dr. Sunil Deshmukh to Board and Rich Brady as Strategic Advisor News Provided By Swastham, Inc. November 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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