GO To Market Solutions Launches New Website For Dipenta Construction, Built For How Homeowners Search Now

The new DiPenta Construction website, designed and built by GO To Market Solutions

Adam Martingano, founder of GO To Market Solutions

The Melbourne agency's latest build arrives as it prepares a new PR service and a project called AI JetPack.

- Adam Martingano, Founder, GO To Market Solutions

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 1983, finding a good builder in Brevard County meant asking a neighbor. Today it means asking a search engine, and more and more often, an AI assistant. DiPenta Construction, a family-owned general contractor that has been building custom homes on the Space Coast since 1983, now has a website made for that shift.

The site was designed and built by Melbourne-based GO To Market Solutions (GO), completed this month, and is live at .

More than 40 years of work is a lot to fit on a homepage. The new site keeps it simple: a clear statement up top of who DiPenta is and where it builds, followed by four service lines, each with its own page. Those are custom home building, renovations and additions, design consultation, and commercial construction for offices, restaurants, and retail.

Where it builds turns out to matter. Melbourne, Viera, Rockledge, Satellite Beach, Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, and Cocoa Beach are named throughout the site, because homeowners rarely search for "a contractor." They search for a contractor in their own town.

The homepage also carries a question-and-answer section that reads a lot like a homeowner's search history: who builds home additions in Melbourne, and which general contractor to call for a kitchen or bathroom renovation on the Space Coast. The format is written for search engines and for AI assistants, which now answer many of these questions before anyone clicks a link. Phone, social links, and a contact form sit on every page for the moment a reader becomes a client.

DiPenta joins a portfolio of more than 200 websites GO has launched since 2017, for businesses on the Space Coast and across the country. More on the agency's web work is at /web-design/.

GO is building a public relations service that pairs professionally written press releases with original professional photography shot for each one. This release, fittingly, is part of the rollout. A second project, AI JetPack, is also in the works, and the details are staying under wraps for now.

"Marketing is a lot bigger than digital, and somewhere along the way the industry forgot that," said Adam Martingano, founder of GO To Market Solutions. "We want to cover every part of it. Real PR is missing for a lot of businesses right now, and we're going to pick it up."

More on both is expected in the coming months.

About DiPenta Construction

DiPenta Construction is a family-owned, licensed general contractor based in Melbourne, Florida, specializing in custom home builds, kitchen and bathroom renovations, home additions, and commercial construction. The company has served Melbourne, Viera, Rockledge, Indian Harbour Beach, Indialantic, Satellite Beach, and Cocoa Beach since 1983.

About GO To Market Solutions

GO To Market Solutions is a marketing and branding agency based in Melbourne, Florida, serving businesses across Brevard County. GO provides brand identity, website design, social media marketing, video production and public relations through an in-house team of specialists. Learn more at gotomarket.

Arianny Reyes

Go To Market Solutions

+1 321-366-0941

...tions

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GO To Market Solutions Launches New Website for DiPenta Construction, Built for How Homeowners Search Now News Provided By Go To Market Solutions November 12, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.