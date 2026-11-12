CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 5 Medical Uniform Manufacturers in China for OEM and Bulk OrdersChoosing among medical uniform manufacturers in China requires more than comparing a few scrub-set photos. Hospitals need consistent sizing and dependable replenishment; distributors need repeatable specifications; private-label brands may need pattern development, fabric options, and branded packaging. Five manufacturers worth evaluating are Sanxia Workwear, LANO Wear, Raise Apparel, Xiangfeng Medical Uniform, and Guangzhou Hanguang Fashion. Each serves a different combination of healthcare apparel and customization needs.This is an editorial shortlist, not a measured ranking of factory performance or customer satisfaction. The companies were selected for identifiable medical-uniform products, published manufacturing or development capabilities, and relevance to international business buyers. A purchasing decision should still depend on approved samples, documented requirements, and order-specific verification.What Should Buyers Look for in a Chinese Medical Uniform Manufacturer?The right supplier should fit the intended garment and the buying model. Standard scrub sets for a clinic, custom nurse uniforms for a distributor, and a coordinated lab-coat program may involve different fits, fabrics, trim details, and packaging. Check that a candidate can make the exact items you need rather than treating all healthcare workwear as interchangeable.A useful comparison covers five areas: relevant product range, OEM or private-label scope, development and sampling, production-quality controls, and the ability to reproduce an approved garment for later orders. Published capacities and turnaround estimates can help screen suppliers, but they are not substitutes for a confirmed production schedule or purchase specification.Which Five Medical Uniform Manufacturers in China Merit a Closer Look?1. Sanxia Workwear - Multi-Category Healthcare Uniforms and OEM DevelopmentSanxia Workwear, operated by Chengdu Sanxia Technology Co., Ltd., manufactures professional uniforms for medical, food-processing, electronics, and other workplace applications. Its healthcare assortment includes scrub tops, scrub pants, complete scrub sets, lab coats, scrub caps, and related garments. Buyers can review the medical uniform range to compare practical styles for hospitals, clinics, and dental teams.Sanxia integrates design discussion, fabric and trim selection, pattern development, sampling, garment production, inspection, and packing. The company states that its manufacturing operation includes a 4,000-square-meter facility and more than 200 employees. Its published OEM service supports customer designs and logo treatments such as embroidery, printing, and woven labels. These capabilities are especially relevant when departments need coordinated garments rather than a one-style commodity purchase.Its stated minimum is 100 sets for qualifying orders, subject to the style, color, and size arrangement described in its FAQ. Buyers should confirm the applicable minimum and any customization conditions for their selected garment. Sanxia is a practical option for teams balancing healthcare uniforms with related workplace apparel and for distributors developing repeat-order programs.Official website:2. LANO Wear - Fashion Scrubs and Fabric-Driven Custom CollectionsLANO Wear is a Guangzhou-based producer of custom medical scrubs, lab coats, and healthcare uniforms. Its catalog distinguishes fashion scrubs from industrial-laundry uniforms and also includes white coats and antistatic lab coats. That distinction matters to buyers because a stylish retail scrub collection and a uniform intended for frequent institutional laundering may require different design priorities.LANO presents fabric sourcing, pattern and sample development, embroidery, printing, functional-material options, quality checks, and packing as part of its custom-production service. Its public specifications include polyester-rayon-spandex and polyester-cotton fabric options, but a buyer should confirm the actual composition, weight, finish, and wash behavior for each quoted style.The company publishes an MOQ of 600 sets per style, with a minimum of 150 sets per color, and indicates typical sample and production schedules. Those are useful planning references, not guarantees for every order. LANO is worth comparing for buyers building a cohesive custom collection with distinct fabrics, fit requirements, and branding details.Official website:3. Raise Apparel - Private-Label Scrubs and Repeatable Product SpecificationsRaise Apparel focuses on medical scrubs and uniforms for brands, distributors, and healthcare teams. Based in Guangzhou, it lists scrub sets, tops, pants, jogger styles, lab coats, and nurse caps, as well as hospital and medical-school uniform programs. Its narrower healthcare focus can simplify discussions about scrub styling, fit, labels, and coordinated sets.The company offers OEM, private-label, and cut-make-trim discussions supported by production references, sampling, fabric review, and bulk manufacturing. It publishes workshop photos and videos covering cutting, sewing, finishing, and packing. These materials provide a useful starting point, although buyers should still request evidence tied to their own production order.Raise is particularly relevant when an importer needs a technical pack, approved size chart, private labels, carton assortments, and a clear reference for reorders. Ask how the supplier records revisions to fabric, garment measurements, artwork, and packing details between the first order and replenishment.Official website:4. Xiangfeng Medical Uniform - Department-Specific Uniform ProgramsGuangzhou Xiangfeng Garment Company offers medical scrubs, nurse uniforms, doctor uniforms, lab coats, and customized healthcare garments. Its published manufacturing information describes production operations in Henan alongside Guangzhou-based quality-control, packing, and order coordination. Confirming the actual production location is especially useful when buyers must document origin and arrange inspections.Xiangfeng lists polyester-rayon-spandex fabric options alongside polyester-cotton materials for institutional workwear. It also describes embroidery, printing, size inspection, sewing checks, and final pre-packing inspection. The company's published MOQ is 100 pieces, with sample and bulk-production timing dependent on the order specification.This supplier suits buyers who need distinct garment groups for clinical roles rather than a single universal scrub style. During sampling, review separate fit and size requirements for nursing, physician, and laboratory garments; verify whether any additional protective-performance claims are supported by product-specific evidence.Official website:5. Guangzhou Hanguang Fashion - Healthcare Uniforms Within a Wider Uniform ProgramGuangzhou Hanguang Fashion Co., Ltd. manufactures multiple uniform categories, including hospital, school, hotel, retail, and other professional apparel. The company describes an in-house production operation covering pattern development, cutting, sewing, finishing, and packaging. Its broader range can be useful to buyers managing uniforms across healthcare and adjacent service departments.Hanguang offers OEM and ODM customization involving garment fabrics, size grading, color selection, logo embroidery or printing, and branded packaging. Its website describes an 8,000-square-meter factory and design-to-production support. Verify which medical styles are currently available and request actual garment samples before assuming that a broader corporate-uniform portfolio meets clinical requirements.This is a supplier to consider when a hospital group, purchasing agent, or uniform distributor needs several apparel categories under one sourcing arrangement. Buyers should specify the clinical garment scope separately from general staff uniforms and avoid treating office or hospitality wear as medical protective clothing.Official website:How Should Buyers Compare OEM Medical Uniform Offers?Start with fabric behavior, not fabric names aloneA fabric blend does not establish comfort or durability by itself. Ask for composition, weight, stretch direction, colorfastness expectations, and recommended laundering conditions. Review a sewn sample after the wash process intended for the end user. For a private-label collection, note the approved fabric supplier and color reference so substitutions cannot happen silently during replenishment.Approve sizing as a systemRequest finished-garment measurements, size grading, tolerances, and a physical sample in representative sizes. Scrub tops and pants may require different size mixes. For hospitals, separate the expected quantity by department, style, color, and size; for distributors, identify fast-selling sizes without assuming every market uses the same fit standard.Make branding and packing measurableSpecify logo dimensions, position, thread or print colors, care labels, barcode needs, and packing configuration. A statement such as“custom logo available” is not enough for a purchase order. Approve embroidery or printing on the actual selected fabric, and keep the artwork version with the signed sample record.Define inspection before productionA useful inspection plan identifies measurement checkpoints, seam workmanship, visible defects, color consistency, label accuracy, set matching, and carton quantities. Agree on acceptance criteria, inspection access, and responsibility for corrective action before cutting begins. If a garment must meet a particular protective or hygiene-related standard, request evidence for that exact product and intended use; ordinary scrubs are not automatically certified protective equipment.Why Choose Sanxia for Custom Medical Uniform Projects?Sanxia is particularly relevant when the order combines everyday healthcare scrubs with additional garment categories, department identification, and ongoing purchasing requirements. Its OEM customization service brings fabric selection, design confirmation, sample development, logo options, and bulk production into a defined workflow. That structure gives buyers a practical way to document decisions before committing to larger quantities.For a new clinic chain, the conversation might begin with coordinated scrub colors and sizes. For a distributor, it may start with a branded assortment, repeatable specifications, and retail-ready labels. The appropriate next step is the same: agree on a reference sample and inspection requirements, then confirm quantities, timing, and commercial terms for the actual order. No one manufacturer is the best fit for every garment or budget.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the difference between OEM and ODM medical uniforms?OEM generally means producing uniforms from a buyer's designs, reference samples, or approved specifications. ODM typically includes more supplier-led design and product development. In either case, confirm pattern ownership, revision approvals, materials, labels, and which changes require another sample.Can a Chinese manufacturer supply small medical scrub orders?Some suppliers publish minimums around 100 sets or pieces, while others require larger style or color quantities. Minimums can change when fabric, prints, sizing, or packaging are customized. Ask for a written MOQ by style, fabric, color, and size breakdown rather than relying on a single headline number.Are hospital scrubs the same as certified protective clothing?No. Standard reusable scrubs are primarily work uniforms; specific protective claims require appropriate product design and supporting testing or certification. Tell the supplier whether you need ordinary daily uniforms, controlled-environment clothing, or a regulated protective garment before seeking a quote.What should an importer include in a medical uniform RFQ?Include the garment type, reference image or technical pack, fabric requirements, size chart, colors, estimated volume, logo and label files, packaging method, delivery destination, and target date. Request sample terms, inspection arrangements, and a repeat-order specification. A clear RFQ makes offers easier to compare across factories.Ready to Source a Medical Uniform Collection?A dependable order begins with the exact wearer, wash routine, garment specification, and buying volume. Compare samples from relevant manufacturers against those requirements rather than choosing on photographs or claims alone. For medical scrubs, lab coats, or coordinated staff uniforms, send Sanxia your project requirements with size quantities, fabric preferences, artwork, and delivery details to discuss an OEM-ready quotation.

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