Bengal Minister Accuses Mamata's Family Of Misusing Power After Structure Outside Abhishek Banerjee's House Removed

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Thursday morning removed a temporary structure erected outside the residence of All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The structure had reportedly been installed for security purposes. Reacting to the civic body's action, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh alleged that members of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's family had misused their influence to encroach upon public spaces, including footpaths.

Speaking to the reporters, Ghosh said, "Mamata Banerjee's family is the biggest beneficiary of government facilities and has misused them the most. Her family members have encroached upon footpaths and other public spaces. Many politicians have done the same. Bulldozers have been used in the past and are still being used."

He said that if bulldozers were used to remove illegal encroachments by politicians, ordinary people would also voluntarily clear such structures.

Speaking about the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in Kolkata, Ghosh described the event as a major opportunity for West Bengal.

"This is a huge opportunity for Bengal. After the change of government, the entire world and the entire country are looking towards Bengal. This time, the central government, the President, and the Prime Minister have given Bengal the opportunity to host this event. I thank them for this. Distinguished Indians from around the world will come to see our Bengal. We need everyone's cooperation to build a 'New Bengal'," he said.

Commenting on a possible alliance between the AIMIM and the ASP for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ghosh said that exposing shortcomings of a government and raising public-interest issues were legitimate democratic activities.

"It is perfectly legitimate to expose the mistakes and shortcomings of any government and to protest in the public interest. But if parties protest or form alliances only for political gain and to save their own existence, nothing will be achieved," he said.