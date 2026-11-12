OP Rajbhar Accuses Akhilesh Yadav Of Patronising Goons After Attacks On Dalits

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister O.P. Rajbhar on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of patronising alleged criminals and failing to take action against party workers accused of assaulting Dalits.

Taking to the social media platform X in Hindi, Rajbhar took a dig at Akhilesh, saying that while the SP chief might still be asleep, his PDA (Pit Dega Ahir) supporters were unable to sleep even at the mere rumour of him becoming the Chief Minister.

"Akhilesh Yadav Ji, good morning. You must still be asleep, but your PDA - that is, 'Pit dega Ahir' (the Ahir who will beat you up) - can't sleep even at the mere rumour of you becoming CM," Rajbhar wrote.

He alleged that following Akhilesh's recent press conferences, a man named Bittu Yadav from Etawah had become overconfident and believed that the days of his alleged hooliganism were about to return.

"After seeing you hold a press conference or two, Etawah's thug Bittu Yadav has gotten so full of himself that he now thinks his reign of thuggery is about to return. In this same arrogance and madness, he tried to seize Dalit Chandramohan Diwakar's property. When people tried to stop him, he first hurled a torrent of abuse and then beat Dalit Chandramohan Diwakar brutally," he said.

Rajbhar also referred to an alleged incident in Barabanki, accusing another person, Pramod Yadav, of beating Dalit Dilip Pasi to death.

"In Barabanki, your Ahir thug Pramod Yadav went even further. He beat Dalit Dilip Pasi to death. What do you have to say, Akhilesh bhai? On the one hand, your uncle says that anyone who engages in thuggery should be expelled from the party, while on the other, the thugs you patronise do whatever they please, beating and abusing Dalits whenever they feel like it," he alleged.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister further invoked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks, claiming that the SP had people involved in hooliganism operating across the state.

"Come on, Akhilesh ji, wake up from your world of sleep and delusion, and give your henchmen, who are drunk on thuggery, a proper thrashing, Your Majesty," he said.

Warning the SP chief against making caste-based remarks, Rajbhar said the Uttar Pradesh Police were capable of dealing with those involved in criminal activities. He alleged that Akhilesh's statements and actions were creating an atmosphere of hostility against the Yadav community.

"Your job isn't to frame Yadavs, but you're ruining them by spreading rumours. Anyway, that's up to you; your 'Pit Dega Ahir' can do as he pleases. Victory to India, victory to Lord Ram, victory to Lord Krishna, victory to Parashurama, victory to Maharaja Suheldev," he added.